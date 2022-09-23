ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
macaronikid.com

7 Things To Do In October With Kids from Palmer Lake to Pueblo!

October ... just the word brings to mind beautiful fall leaves, cool nights, apples, fall celebrations, and pumpkins! But that's not all! Did you know Taco Day is in October too? Turns out there's so much to celebrate and do this month in and around Colorado Springs. Here are seven ideas on how to celebrate the month of October from Palmer Lake to Pueblo with your kids.
KKTV

Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near N. Academy and Flintridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
KKTV

Man suspected of robbing banks in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing banks from 2020 to September of 2022. The first robbery police tied 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera to occurred on Oct. 15, 2020 at an ENT Credit Union along Jet Wing Drive. The most recent occurred on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Huntington Bank along N. Academy Boulevard. Investigators tied Herrera to five bank robberies.
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
KKTV

Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. At about 4:55 p.m. authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to W. 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public is asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
coloradonewsline.com

Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo

The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures. The festival is a Pueblo tradition centered on the Pueblo chile, “the most famous chile of our region, attracting chile aficionados’ attention from around the world,” according to festival organizers. The success of the chile is attributed to favorable growing conditions in southeastern Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO

