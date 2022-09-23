Read full article on original website
Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this week
If you love a good cheeseburger, you'll be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more. Colorado Springs residents can look forward to a new Whataburger restaurant opening in their city on September 27, 2022.
7 Things To Do In October With Kids from Palmer Lake to Pueblo!
October ... just the word brings to mind beautiful fall leaves, cool nights, apples, fall celebrations, and pumpkins! But that's not all! Did you know Taco Day is in October too? Turns out there's so much to celebrate and do this month in and around Colorado Springs. Here are seven ideas on how to celebrate the month of October from Palmer Lake to Pueblo with your kids.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near N. Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
Man suspected of robbing banks in Colorado Springs from 2020 to 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing banks from 2020 to September of 2022. The first robbery police tied 30-year-old Lorenzo Herrera to occurred on Oct. 15, 2020 at an ENT Credit Union along Jet Wing Drive. The most recent occurred on Sept. 8, 2022 at the Huntington Bank along N. Academy Boulevard. Investigators tied Herrera to five bank robberies.
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
A quarter of Colorado’s 981 orphan wells went dormant when one natural gas gathering system was shut down
Vic Behrens drives the dusty, dirt roads of Adams and Arapahoe counties looking after other people’s oil wells. Behrens used to have his own wells but his business ran aground and his wells ended up in the state’s orphan well program. Behrens was also left with a $165,000...
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect. The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.
WATCH: Police investigate a report of a suspicious package in Colorado Springs
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. At about 4:55 p.m. authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to W. 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public is asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
El Paso County awarded $20.9 million to continue providing clean, drinking water
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County say it is taking more steps to make sure people in our area have access to clean, safe drinking water. The County announced it plans to use COVID relief funds on several projects across the county. Many local leaders say they would not be able to complete some of these projects without the grant.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo
The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures. The festival is a Pueblo tradition centered on the Pueblo chile, “the most famous chile of our region, attracting chile aficionados’ attention from around the world,” according to festival organizers. The success of the chile is attributed to favorable growing conditions in southeastern Colorado.
