Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
studyfinds.org
Lifting weights and running regularly cuts risk of premature death nearly in half
LONDON — Pumping iron can almost halve an older person’s risk of a premature death, according to new research. Muscle strengthening workouts protect against almost every life-threatening illness, study authors from the National Cancer Institute say. Lifting weights makes the body leaner and can also improve mental well-being,...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
How your blood type can predict your risk of a deadly killer
WHEN it comes to blood - it can determine a lot about the state of your health. Now, scientists have revealed that the red stuff might also predict your risk of developing a deadly condition at an early age. Researchers in the US found that people with the greatest risk...
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
MedicalXpress
Scientists warn of concerning weight loss in heart disease patients as global warming sees temperatures soar
A nationwide study in France has reported that during the 2019 heatwave, hot temperatures were closely linked with weight loss in heart failure patients, indicating worsening of their condition. The study is published today in ESC Heart Failure. "This study is the first to show a strict relationship between ambient...
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
People with sleep apnea may be at cancer risk, study finds
Almost all people may face the problem of snoring at some point in their lives. Because snoring affects breathing, it also has a bad impact on sleep quality. It was known before that snoring may cause some diseases, but recently a group of scientists from various universities suggested that snoring could lead to another disease: Cancer.
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
New Study Suggests Ground, Decaf, And Instant Coffee Could All Boost Health And Longevity
If you're one that needs your daily java to get your brain going in the morning, there's good news. Turns out, it might also help you live longer. According to a new study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, drinking ground, decaf, or instant coffee every day reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease and death.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
Good News Network
Cold Water and Air Increase “Good” Body Fats Says a Review of More Than 100 Studies
Cold water immersion has long been known to the northern Europeans as a fortifying activity, but the science behind this bizarre cultural/medicinal practice is actually way cooler. In a recent review of more than 100 studies, scientists determined that one of the most significant changes that occurs in the body...
News-Medical.net
Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
News-Medical.net
High blood pressure causes faster cognitive decline, new study finds
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
