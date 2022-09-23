ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifting weights and running regularly cuts risk of premature death nearly in half

LONDON — Pumping iron can almost halve an older person’s risk of a premature death, according to new research. Muscle strengthening workouts protect against almost every life-threatening illness, study authors from the National Cancer Institute say. Lifting weights makes the body leaner and can also improve mental well-being,...
WORKOUTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
McKnight's

Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues

Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
News-Medical.net

Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people

Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
WEIGHT LOSS
News-Medical.net

High blood pressure causes faster cognitive decline, new study finds

People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

