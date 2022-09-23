ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Training veterans through archeological work

The Army Corps of Engineers is pairing archaeological work with job training for veterans. Then, a UC San Diego lab is experimenting with tiny robots that can deliver drugs inside your body to the place they’re needed most. And, a new independent book store in North Park dedicated to romance books.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home

Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
News 8 KFMB

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Donutopolis and the three-tier donut birthday cake

I first caught on to Donutopolis a few months ago, but I had to wait for a special occasion to justify visiting the Poway donut shop. That’s because I needed an excuse to order the shop’s most outrageous offering: a three-tiered donut birthday cake!. Place. 12624 Poway Rd...
POWAY, CA
UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego’s Acceptance of Controversial TikToker shows Administration’s Disregard Toward Indian Women

Even now, it’s difficult for me to describe the way my stomach dropped when I first heard that Avaneesh Kanala was coming to UC San Diego. At first glance, Kanala might seem like an average UCSD transfer student, but a quick search of his name will pull up the TikTok account where he spews racist and misogynistic “hot takes” to over 350,000 followers. I’ve had the misfortune of seeing his videos on my “For You Page” for the past couple years, but the thought of him coming here was truly gut-wrenching.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Times of San Diego

After ‘Miracle’ Recovery, One-Time Padre Tim Flannery Returns with New Album, Belly Up Show

Songwriter and former San Diego Padre Tim Flannery will perform at the Belly Up in Solana Beach Sunday in his first local show since the release of his new album. The recording, “Waiting on a Miracle,” is something that sadly, Flannery, 64, understands completely. He had a brush with death in 2020 due to a staph infection, sepsis, double-pneumonia and bladder failure. He was so ill that staff at times put him in restraints due to delirium.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Navy reinstates Catholic worship at base chapel after unspeakable incident

Statement from Father Gerald Riptide, Navy Chaplain for San Diego, regarding the military branch’s announced and then retracted decision to cancel Catholic Masses at North Island Chapel: “As Christians, we believe that our prayers are both heard and answered by an all-loving, all-powerful God, and that our worship at Mass pleases Him. But at the same time, we are content with the axiom that those answers to prayer are often mysterious, and frequently outright invisible. Many times, it seems that our petitions for the protection of our sailors are raised in vain; I think of all the senseless injury wrought by the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard. So when the Navy noticed that fewer and fewer Navy personnel were attending Mass — especially our younger enlistees, who are of course the future of the military — they made plans to cancel the contracts that brought civilian priests in to minister to the Naval faithful. A sensible if painful cost-cutting measure in these difficult times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego

Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegoville.com

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week

Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrats Pivot on Law and Order as Soft-on-Crime Liberals Assaulted, Burglarized

Democrats’ virtual 180 on the issue of crime — a journey from supporting the “defund the police” movement to espousing tougher law enforcement — has been accentuated by a striking pattern in recent months: prominent liberals being mugged, sometimes quite literally, by the harsh reality of rising crime as victims themselves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
SAN DIEGO, CA

