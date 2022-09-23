Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
kusi.com
Parents raise concerns about Halloween flyer shared on School District platform
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents in the Encinitas School District raised concerns about a flyer shared on the school district’s platform. The flier is promoting “The queerest free Halloween party for youth and families”. Attorney Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna LLP joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner...
KPBS
Training veterans through archeological work
The Army Corps of Engineers is pairing archaeological work with job training for veterans. Then, a UC San Diego lab is experimenting with tiny robots that can deliver drugs inside your body to the place they’re needed most. And, a new independent book store in North Park dedicated to romance books.
Valley Roadrunner
Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home
Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
Non-Custodial Mother Allegedly Abducts Daughter, 7, in Linda Vista
A mother without custodial rights to her 7-year-old daughter allegedly took the girl from her father’s Linda Vista home and kept the child with her for several hours before the pair were located Monday. The San Diego Police Department received a report about 4 a.m. about the alleged parental...
News 8 KFMB
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
San Diego weekly Reader
Donutopolis and the three-tier donut birthday cake
I first caught on to Donutopolis a few months ago, but I had to wait for a special occasion to justify visiting the Poway donut shop. That’s because I needed an excuse to order the shop’s most outrageous offering: a three-tiered donut birthday cake!. Place. 12624 Poway Rd...
Daily Aztec
Students share their identity as being of African Descent from a Latin Country, also known as Afro-Latino
Hispanic Heritage month highlights the accomplishments and contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in the United States. Hispanic is defined as one who is a descendent of or from a Spanish speaking country, regardless of race. Afro Latinos are amongst the Hispanic American community and play an important role in Hispanic Heritage month.
UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego’s Acceptance of Controversial TikToker shows Administration’s Disregard Toward Indian Women
Even now, it’s difficult for me to describe the way my stomach dropped when I first heard that Avaneesh Kanala was coming to UC San Diego. At first glance, Kanala might seem like an average UCSD transfer student, but a quick search of his name will pull up the TikTok account where he spews racist and misogynistic “hot takes” to over 350,000 followers. I’ve had the misfortune of seeing his videos on my “For You Page” for the past couple years, but the thought of him coming here was truly gut-wrenching.
After ‘Miracle’ Recovery, One-Time Padre Tim Flannery Returns with New Album, Belly Up Show
Songwriter and former San Diego Padre Tim Flannery will perform at the Belly Up in Solana Beach Sunday in his first local show since the release of his new album. The recording, “Waiting on a Miracle,” is something that sadly, Flannery, 64, understands completely. He had a brush with death in 2020 due to a staph infection, sepsis, double-pneumonia and bladder failure. He was so ill that staff at times put him in restraints due to delirium.
NBC San Diego
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
San Diego weekly Reader
Navy reinstates Catholic worship at base chapel after unspeakable incident
Statement from Father Gerald Riptide, Navy Chaplain for San Diego, regarding the military branch’s announced and then retracted decision to cancel Catholic Masses at North Island Chapel: “As Christians, we believe that our prayers are both heard and answered by an all-loving, all-powerful God, and that our worship at Mass pleases Him. But at the same time, we are content with the axiom that those answers to prayer are often mysterious, and frequently outright invisible. Many times, it seems that our petitions for the protection of our sailors are raised in vain; I think of all the senseless injury wrought by the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard. So when the Navy noticed that fewer and fewer Navy personnel were attending Mass — especially our younger enlistees, who are of course the future of the military — they made plans to cancel the contracts that brought civilian priests in to minister to the Naval faithful. A sensible if painful cost-cutting measure in these difficult times.
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
cohaitungchi.com
The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego
Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
Family-Run Crest Cafe in Hillcrest to Mark 40th Anniversary with Community Party
A Hillcrest mainstay, Crest Cafe, will celebrate its 40th anniversary Tuesday by hosting a community celebration. The 3 p.m. party for the cafe, at 425 Robinson Ave., includes a DJ, photo booth, full bar and appetizers. Representatives from the state, city and San Diego County will be on hand to celebrate.
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
San Diego Channel
East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend
EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Pivot on Law and Order as Soft-on-Crime Liberals Assaulted, Burglarized
Democrats’ virtual 180 on the issue of crime — a journey from supporting the “defund the police” movement to espousing tougher law enforcement — has been accentuated by a striking pattern in recent months: prominent liberals being mugged, sometimes quite literally, by the harsh reality of rising crime as victims themselves.
kusi.com
NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
