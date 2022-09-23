ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox

New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run

It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class

The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Patriots mulling options after Mac Jones ankle injury diagnosis

Mac Jones was mum when asked about his injury status on Monday, but the reports surrounding the injury haven’t been. The Patriots quarterback was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain that “would cause many to have surgery” and he’ll likely miss multiple games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Patriots are still discussing options […] The post Patriots mulling options after Mac Jones ankle injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
