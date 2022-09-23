Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
Patriots mulling options after Mac Jones ankle injury diagnosis
Mac Jones was mum when asked about his injury status on Monday, but the reports surrounding the injury haven’t been. The Patriots quarterback was diagnosed with a severe high ankle sprain that “would cause many to have surgery” and he’ll likely miss multiple games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Patriots are still discussing options […] The post Patriots mulling options after Mac Jones ankle injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
‘He’s playing with house money’: Anthony Rizzo speaks 100 percent truth on Aaron Judge amid home run chase
Anthony Rizzo smashed a clutch 2-run home run in the New York Yankees 7-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. However, fans came to see Aaron Judge homer, which Judge was unable to do. Rizzo commented on Judge’s 61 home run chase following the game, per Jon Morosi.
