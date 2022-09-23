Foolish, frightened people who don't bother to check the historical facts just parroting what the politically motivated who think they are experts, tell them is truth.
They can cancel the air show when all the elitist celebs and politicians (aka John Kerry) give up their private jets and lead by example. Until that happens, sit down with your bs platitudes and virtue signaling. It’s boring and old.
I have a home here by Miramar and one by Edwards. So twice a year I get to have the blue angels fly over my roof and scare the hell out of me, set off the car alarms and in the past, break windows. And I knew it would happen when I moved in. Its hard to not see a base. Its a good show at Miramar, its a great show at Edwards. I sat in the VIP section with Chuck Yeagar one year. Hope we have a country next year so the show can go on.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
