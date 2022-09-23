ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week contest: Sailing pumpkin

By The Week Staff
 3 days ago

This week's question: A Nebraska power-plant worker recently celebrated his 60th birthday by sailing 38 miles down the Missouri River in a carved-out 846 lb. pumpkin from his garden. What would be a good name for this seaworthy vegetal vessel?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Sailing pumpkin" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week .

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week .

