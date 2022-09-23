Read full article on original website
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Blumenthal demands M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by merger
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.
How Will Federal Economic Policy Impact Connecticut?
Moody’s Investor Services recently announced that state debt, pensions and other post-employment benefits liabilities all increased within the this past year in Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and Kentucky. However, there is some good news to report with respect to surging revenues in New Jersey and Connecticut, which now has over a $3.1 billion budgetary reserve. Connecticut has taken the right steps to manage its long-term financial obligations and prepare for the approaching economic storm that is sure to be rough based on the current economic policies of the Federal Reserve.
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
Left Behind: Connecticut’s Lost Decade
Connecticut is recovering from an economic downturn. But which one?. The state, like the rest of the nation, fell into recession in 2020 as the novel coronavirus—and the governmental response—upended the economy. Two years into the recovery, Connecticut’s growth—in terms of both economic activity and private-sector employment—has trailed the rest of the nation.
Ned Lamont and CT Democrats have failed Connecticut
In less than 2 months, Connecticut voters can bring about the change we so desperately need. Connecticut families are struggling. Democrats have no plan to make Connecticut affordable, so they seek to blame Republicans for the anxiety that we are feeling. The reality is that Ned Lamont and Democrats have caused families tremendous aggravation and despair by rising prices at the grocery store, gas pump, and school supply aisles. Horrible fiscal policies by Democrats like Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and Richard Blumenthal have driven Connecticut into a recession. Crime skyrockets, an open southern border exacerbates the opioid crisis, and the aftermath of a botched Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, cause voters to wonder what exactly Democrats have to offer other than costly failures and no hope for tomorrow.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Lamont, Stefanowski make sales pitch to Connecticut business leaders
Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, fielded questions at a Connecticut Business and Industry Association event in Hartford. It was familiar territory for two wealthy businessmen.
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
Health professionals are realizing how much climate change — especially more heat — can lead to cascading effects on human health.
CT bus fares have been free since April 1. Ridership is now exceeding pre-COVID totals.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated
NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
