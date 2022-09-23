ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US warns China against aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KAa0_0i7jhHyo00

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday warned Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi against Beijing providing any support to Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine, during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

China maintains close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has held back from explicitly endorsing the invasion and has avoided carrying out actions that would directly position itself as violating U.S.-led global sanctions on Russia.

Blinken “reiterated the United States’ condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and highlighted the implications if the PRC [People’s Republic of China] were to provide support to Moscow’s invasion of a sovereign state,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

“He underscored that the United States remains open to cooperating with the PRC where our interests intersect.”

Blinken stressed the need for the U.S. to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing to deescalate tensions, Price said in the statement.

The meeting came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing following President Biden’s remarks in an interview published Sunday that the U.S would defend Taiwan if China decided to invade.

“[Blinken] emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with our longstanding one China policy,” Price said.

“The Secretary stressed that preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”

The U.S. position toward Taiwan, and Biden’s statements that American forces would defend the democratic island, which have been issued repeatedly, have infuriated the Chinese, which views the island as a rogue territory that will eventually unify with the mainland.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have continued to devolve over a host of security, military, geopolitical, economic and environmental issues.

Blinken last met with Wang on July 9 in Bali, Indonesia, following a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers, where the two top diplomats emphasized the need to maintain communication on the most thorny issues.

Comments / 53

Jeffery Mcclure
2d ago

why stick our nose in everybody's business,then we end up financing it all, the past few years things have gotten bad, keep voting the way you did you keep getting what you got

Reply
15
Linda Rosenbarger
2d ago

China isn't worried about the United States they know we have a weak man as a leader ! The will walk all over us when they get ready ! Life has gotten so scary under this creepy old Demintia guy ,How much more do we have to take before we can get this corrupt Government out !

Reply
13
Cheese Bacon
2d ago

And China laughs because we are raising our little boys to be girls , And China Today is raising boys to be brutal killers .

Reply(5)
19
