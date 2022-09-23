ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5 questions Oregon needs to answer in Pac-12 opener vs. Washington State

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPeBG_0i7jhDRu00

The Oregon Ducks did a great job of proving a lot of doubters wrong last week with a 41-20 drubbing of the then-No. 14 BYU Cougars. It was a game that was never really in question, and save for a couple of late scores from BYU, could have been even uglier on the scoreboard.

Despite the impressive showing, Oregon has more questions to answer this week, and a lot to prove. Can the Ducks keep this type of dominant play going into the conference schedule? Will their offense hold up against a really good Washington State defense? Are we simply seeing the ceiling for Oregon, or is this the type of team that we should start to get used to week-in and week-out?

To try and get an assessment of who this team is, and who they might be going forward, we cobbled together a list of questions that we would like answered on Saturday in Pullman. Here’s what we got:

Is this the Bo Nix we can expect going forward?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSp7S_0i7jhDRu00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two games, it's impossible to say anything about Bo Nix other than the fact that he's been remarkable for the Ducks. With as many touchdowns (10) as incompletions (10) in that time, the veteran transfer has led the Ducks to a pair of blowout victories and looked like everything that Oregon hoped and dreamed he would be when transferring over from Auburn this offseason. It's a far cry from the "bad Bo Nix" that we've seen at times during his career. Does that mean that this is the QB we should expect every game going forward, though? Or are we simply in a stretch of really nice play for Nix, with forced throws and turnover-worthy plays waiting around the corner? That's something I want to see this weekend against a really good Washington State defense. If Nix can handle the pressure from Ron Stone Jr. on the defensive line, and work to pick apart a relatively thin secondary, I will be impressed. If he can show that the decision-making is there in a game where he has to throw the ball more than 30 times, I will start to re-think how good this Oregon team can be going forward. I need to see it first, though.

How big of an issue will the CB2 spot prove to be?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQvRs_0i7jhDRu00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Our worries about Oregon's secondary before the season started have played out about as we expected. On one side of the field, Christian Gonzalez is doing a remarkable job locking things down and turning balls away. On the other side, though, the corners are getting picked on quite a bit. The Ducks have tried Trikweze Bridges, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence at that spot. All three have had moments of success, but there have been a lot of plays given up as well. "They’re looking to play balls when they’re in the air, being tighter in coverage at the finish," Dan Lanning said of the trio of contenders. "You see that at times and you see it not there at times right looking for some consistency in that." So far, Oregon hasn't exactly played a team that is going to air the ball out and really put the Ducks in a position where that CB2 spot could be the difference-maker in a game. That day is coming, though, and it could very well be the case this weekend against WSU's air-raid offense. Will the players step up and allow Oregon's defense to still be successful? It's something I will definitely be watching.

Where is Byron Cardwell's spot in the offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5uMm_0i7jhDRu00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It was pretty tough this offseason when Oregon fans had to watch both Travis Dye and CJ Verdell leave the program. One of the main things that kept fans positive, though, was the fact that Byron Cardwell was returning, and he looked like the next great back in Eugene. Where has that player been so far this year? Not to say that Cardwell isn't performing well or anything, but rather that he isn't getting the opportunity. With transfers Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington coming in, Oregon has gone with a committee approach this season that has left No. 21 with only 11 carries for 76 yards in two games this season. Meanwhile, Irving is getting the bulk of the load, starting every game so far for the Ducks, and Whittington has played well as a change-of-pace back. Will Cardwell find his place in the offense soon? He's dealing with a minor injury at the moment, but when he's back to full health, I will be watching closely how he is used. So far, it's been surprising.

Who will take a share of the target load?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEeu4_0i7jhDRu00 Going into the BYU game, I asked if any other pass-catchers on the Ducks' roster were going to step up and help shoulder the load for Troy Franklin and Terrance Ferguson. None did. So I will ask the same question again. With this deep group of receivers, will any of the talented players force themselves into the target load? Where has Kris Hutson been? Or Dont'e Thornton, or Chase Cota? We're seeing a lot of success in the passing game, but it's almost always been Ferguson or Franklin on the receiving end. We talked all offseason about how talented Oregon's WR corps was, so I'm very curious to see who, if anyone, steps up.

Are the Ducks good or great?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFmx2_0i7jhDRu00 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

I wrote earlier this week about the fact that I don't want to hear much about Oregon's win over Eastern Washington, or their loss to Georgia going forward. With all of the circumstances coming into the year, plus the incredible disparity in talent levels between the two opponents, it's incredibly difficult to take away any concrete valuations for the Ducks in either result. I think that the season started against BYU, and Oregon looked great in their dismantling of the then-No. 14 Cougars. Does that make Oregon a great team, though? Or are they simply a good team that played great? This question won't be completely answered this week against Washington State, nor will it be next week against Stanford. We will start to find out more about who the Ducks are as the season goes on, though, and our answer will become more clear. A great team goes into Pullman and puts it on the pesky Cougars. A good team scrapes out a victory. Which will the Ducks prove to be?

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State

The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
GoDucks.com

No. 21 Ducks Host Fifth-Ranked Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 21 Oregon volleyball team is back at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, hosting No. 5 Stanford in the team's Pac-12 home opener. Doors open at 11 a.m. with first serve set for 12 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. Oregon enters the match with a 7-2 record including a 1-0 mark in Pac-12 play.
EUGENE, OR
cougcenter.com

Pac-12 refs invent new way to screw WSU against Oregon

The Washington State rallying cry “Cougs Vs. Everybody” has never been more apt than today, when Pac-12 referees invented a new way to screw over the Cougars. With 11:33 remaining in the 2nd quarter and WSU leading Oregon 10-6, Cam Ward took an intentional grounding penalty on 1st and 10 from the Oregon 41. The call came after much deliberation as to whether Ward had been out of the pocket — he scrambled to his left and made it to the edge of the tackle box before coming back to the middle of the pocket and throwing it away, and the refs eventually determined it was grounding.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Bo Nix
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#The Oregon Ducks#Byu#Auburn
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
kcfmradio.com

Breaking: Car Enters Siuslaw at Port Boat Ramp

A woman who drove a red Honda into the Siuslaw River has apparently been detained. The car went into the. water at the port of Siuslaw dock. Jay Cable at the Bridgeport market and wine shop witnessed some of the action there. Cable said while he watched the vehicle continued...
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
FLORENCE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy