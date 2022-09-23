Read full article on original website
Related
I Tried Ina’s Hasselback Kielbasa and It’s the Perfect Fall Supper
If you’re anything like us, you’re counting down the days until October 25, when Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners, drops. In true generous Ina fashion, she’s shared a few recipes to tide us over until we can get our hands on the book. In July, she dropped a trio of too-hot-to cook recipes: Pomegranate Spritzers, Heirloom Tomato & Blue Cheese Salad, and Lobster & Avocado Sandwiches. And just a few days ago, she gave us another recipe that’s perfect for fall: Hasselback Kielbasa.
A “Great British Bake Off” Cookbook Is Coming Soon and This Red Velvet Cake Recipe Proves It’s Going to Be Good
While fans can already assume that the 288 pages will be packed full of delicious recipes, a preview of the new cookbook (which is set to release on September 29), gives us a peek into what we can expect with Paul Hollywood’s tasty version of red velvet cake. The decadent taste of red velvet can be the perfect way to cap off a delicious meal this holiday season.
TikTok Showed Us a Surprising Way to Store Forks and Knives — And I Have Some Thoughts About It
I like to think I keep things pretty orderly around the house — especially in the kitchen, where it feels like I spend the majority of my time. I would classify my cleaning and organizational style as “casually tidy.”. I don’t store my dry goods in matching containers...
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Freeze Carrots to Use Later in Soups, Stews, and Even Cake
While some markets sell individual carrots, this hearty, healthy root vegetable is more commonly sold in bags or bunches — go for bunches with greens attached, a good sign of freshness and flavor. Buying in bulk can save you money and, if kept in a cool, dark place, carrots...
This Editor-Loved Coffee Subscription Is Offering a Free Bag of Coffee to New Customers for a Limited Time Only
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Alright, folks! Pull out your milk frothers, get the coffee machine plugged in, and grab your favorite beans: National Coffee Day is approaching, and fast! While it may take way less incentive than celebrating a “national holiday” in order for you to get brewing, there’s no doubt that on this special day you deserve to really indulge in a good cup of joe. Whether you like it piping hot or cold-brewed, in a French press or from a moka pot, I think you’ll agree — there’s just nothing better than that toasty, round, familiar flavor gracing your tastebuds.
Grilled Carrots & Leeks with Labneh
As summer winds down into autumn, something wonderful happens: The sweltering August heat begins to subside enough to consider, once again, eating outdoors. At the same time, high summer produce begins to give way to fall favorites, including root vegetables like carrots, beets, and turnips. While leeks are considered a...
The $12 Amazon Find All Air Fryer Owners Need
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I used to think air fryers were over-hyped. Admittedly, I’d never tried one, but I couldn’t understand justifying taking up precious counter space with a device that essentially does what my oven can do. However, I got the opportunity to test out the new Cosori Lite last month and I was almost instantly proven wrong. Since then, I’ve used my air fryer for nearly every quick lunch or dinner, appreciating how fast it heats up and makes food crispy. The only downside? I’m constantly Googling cook times for veggies and meats because this handy appliance cooks food faster than ovens. So, the times and temperatures I’m used to are all varied now, which means I don’t want to overcook chicken breasts or fry thin asparagus stalks to a crisp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Nutty Buddy-Flavored Cereal Is Hitting Shelves Soon to Make All Your Childhood Dreams a Reality
By now it’s clear that the team over at Little Debbie means business this year. Not only did Little Debbie tap into our nostalgic-loving hearts with the release of their well-received snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors, but their zebra cakes-turned-mini donuts have also easily become a staple in my late-night snack rotation. But just when I thought they couldn’t get any more impressive with their releases, they announced the arrival of their latest mouth-watering creation: a Nutty Buddy-inspired cereal.
Great Jones Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Editor-Favorite Cast-Iron Cookware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anyone who prioritizes style as much as function when it comes to cookware is probably already well aware of the ultra-chic Great Jones. While their cookware and bakeware are made with high-quality materials, they also happen to add a ton of charm and character to your kitchen. There are so many editor-favorite pieces from Great Jones, including the warp-free Holy Sheet pan, the gorgeous Dutchess Dutch oven, and the pot-luck-ready Hot Dish casserole dish that each come in an array of irresistible colors.
Le Creuset’s Bread Oven Is Now Available in Gorgeous New Colors (Just in Time for Fall Baking!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s one undeniable fact about fall: It is meant for baking. Now, in your household, that may look like salty, sticky pecan pie, or decadent and complex olive oil cake, or matcha pumpkin spice cookies, or maybe just some good ol’ crusty, steam-filled bread. After all, there’s nothing better then breaking into a boule and having a cloud of flour grace the air as you munch on the chewy, springy inside and crunch on the salty, golden outside — pure heaven! And, might I add, it’s the perfect way to combat the cold weather.
Crispy Vegan Bacon Strips
Prepare the tofu. Crumbled tofu sandwiched into the vegan bacon adds color variation so it looks more like bacon. To keep the bacon crisp, it’s important to drain the tofu well by lining plates with paper towels and then pressing the tofu between two plates for about 15 minutes first. Then, using your fingers, very finely crumble the tofu before adding it into the rice paper.
Million Dollar Pie
Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name. A...
Creamy Cranberry Salad with Fruit and Nuts
Cranberry salad is the retro dish you’ll want to add to your holiday lineup this year. It’s recipe nostalgia at its finest, complete with fruit, mini marshmallows, and nuts, all tied together with heaps of soft whipped cream. At first I was skeptical about the merits of this cranberry fluff salad, but in all honesty, after the first bite, I was hooked. The tart cranberries are balanced by the sugar and other ingredients in the salad, but the salad isn’t overly sweet. Plus, you really can’t go wrong with copious amounts of whipped cream. I especially love that while it’s called a salad, it’s really a dessert in disguise that you get a free pass to add to your plate during the main course.
Smoked and Dry-Brined Turkey Makes a Tender, Flavorful Showstopper
When we needed more oven space last holiday season, I decided to give smoking our family’s turkey a try — and I’ll never look back. There are many, many reasons to smoke your whole turkey this holiday season: smoking gives mild turkey a boost of flavor, the low cooking temperature keeps breast meat juicy, and smoking frees up your oven up for other dishes.
Power Hour: A Week of Easy Air Fryer Dinners
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The first few meals I made in my air fryer were all variations on a theme: chicken nuggets and french-fried potatoes. While undoubtedly delicious, I have come to rely on my air fryer for a much greater variety of groceries. This mini-convection oven saved me from turning on the oven in the summer and I’m still relying on it as the seasons turn. That’s why this week’s Power Hour meal prep plan is all about dinners from the air fryer. I’ll walk you through the planning, shopping, prep, and cooking for a week’s worth of easy air fryer dinners from chicken Parm to falafel with tahini sauce.
Tired of a Cluttered Mug Cabinet? This $25 Find Stacks, Organizes, and Doubles Space in Seconds
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing you can never have enough of, it’s kitchen cabinet space. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I take my storage space seriously, which means I’m also always on the hunt for ways to maximize the room I do have. Whether it’s getting creative storing cookware or placing a turntable in every other cabinet, I love finding smart kitchen storage solutions (almost as much as sharing them). One cabinet, however, that has seen better days is my mug cabinet.
Franzia Just Released a Boxed Wine Costume for Dogs and It’s the Cutest Thing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dogs and wine may not seem like the most likely pairing, but Franzia’s new box wine costume for dogs is so adorable, it will make you want to adopt a four-legged friend if you don’t already have one.
PETS・
The Last Thing to Do with an Old Ice Tray Before It Hits the Donation Bag
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Our brand-new fridge (which our whole family happens to be in love with!) churns out a steady supply of ice cubes in not one, but two sizes. It feels super fancy. And I don’t even have a pebble ice maker, which, if Instagram is any window into reality, is a top-tier wish-list item for so many.
The $4 Box of Tea I Reach for Every Fall
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although September feels more like a cooler summer in my home of Southern California, it also marks the time of year when my favorite fall flavor — yes, pumpkin spice — returns to shelves. While millions anticipate the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, I look forward to another type of brew. As an avid tea drinker and former marketing specialist at a tea company, I find myself choosing spiced teas over PSLs once autumn rolls around.
The Kitchn
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0