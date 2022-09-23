A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.

