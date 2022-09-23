Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Check the Open Draft Horse & Pony results at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These were the Open Draft Horse and Pony Hitch results from last week at the Ashland County Fair.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair provides Open Dairy Goat Show results
ASHLAND -- These were the results from the Open Dairy Goat Show at the Ashland County Fair. SENIOR DOE BEST OF SHOW (All Breeds)
ashlandsource.com
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
ashlandsource.com
Horse & Pony show results unveiled at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- These results are from the horse and pony show, which took place Tuesday at the Ashland County Fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
Stone honored as Ashland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ASHLAND -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., has announced the 2022 Ashland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Former Executive Director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland, Steve Stone, was chosen the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen of Ashland County.
newsymom.com
Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair
Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair – The Tuscarawas County Fair appoints a new fair queen each year to reign on and inspire the community on the importance of agriculture in our lives, as well as represent Tuscarawas County! Check out this year’s contestants running for Fair Queen and the winner from the Tuscarawas County Fair right here on Newsymom!
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results include Back Seat Driver, Small Fry Car Race
ASHLAND -- The Back Seat Driver contest was held in the front of the Grandstand on Saturday afternoon of the Ashland County Fair. Members of the Fair Board conducted the fun contest and presented cash prizes to the top two teams. The contest requires the blindfolded driver of the supplied...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair releases results from the cow barn
ASHLAND -- These fair results come from the barn at the Ashland County Fair.
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers are being hit with another jump in gas prices throughout Northeast Ohio. In Akron, gas prices have spiked 32.5 cents within the last week with the average cost now listed at $3.62 per gallon. The new data, which was released early Monday morning by GasBuddy,...
newsymom.com
Atwood Fall Festival 2022
Atwood Fall Festival 2022 offers true Autumn joy for a variety of ages where the spirit of the season can truly be felt and experienced. Enjoying the Outdoors is brought to you in partnership with Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Atwood Lake Fall Festival 2022!. There is “Something for Everyone” each...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Lima News
What’s happening to Top Thrill Dragster?
SANDUSKY – The future of Cedar Point’s mega-coaster Top Thrill Dragster remains up in the air, even after the amusement park announced weeks ago that the ride was being retired. Retired, of course, doesn’t always mean no longer working. It could mean working in a different way.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County considers renaming street after comedian Lynde
Actor and comedian Paul Lynde (a Mount Vernon native) was once almost a household name for his antics on the 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” and on “The Hollywood Squares” game show in the 1970s. However, since Lynde’s death in 1981, his name might be all but forgotten...
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0