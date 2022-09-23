ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River

LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
newsymom.com

Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair

Introducing the New Fair Queen from the Tuscarawas County Fair – The Tuscarawas County Fair appoints a new fair queen each year to reign on and inspire the community on the importance of agriculture in our lives, as well as represent Tuscarawas County! Check out this year’s contestants running for Fair Queen and the winner from the Tuscarawas County Fair right here on Newsymom!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
#Auction#Hog#Gallery#4 H
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Gas prices spike 32 cents in Akron, 22 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Drivers are being hit with another jump in gas prices throughout Northeast Ohio. In Akron, gas prices have spiked 32.5 cents within the last week with the average cost now listed at $3.62 per gallon. The new data, which was released early Monday morning by GasBuddy,...
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

Atwood Fall Festival 2022

Atwood Fall Festival 2022 offers true Autumn joy for a variety of ages where the spirit of the season can truly be felt and experienced. Enjoying the Outdoors is brought to you in partnership with Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Atwood Lake Fall Festival 2022!. There is “Something for Everyone” each...
MINERAL CITY, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Lima News

What’s happening to Top Thrill Dragster?

SANDUSKY – The future of Cedar Point’s mega-coaster Top Thrill Dragster remains up in the air, even after the amusement park announced weeks ago that the ride was being retired. Retired, of course, doesn’t always mean no longer working. It could mean working in a different way.
SANDUSKY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox County considers renaming street after comedian Lynde

Actor and comedian Paul Lynde (a Mount Vernon native) was once almost a household name for his antics on the 1960s sitcom “Bewitched” and on “The Hollywood Squares” game show in the 1970s. However, since Lynde’s death in 1981, his name might be all but forgotten...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

