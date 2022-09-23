Read full article on original website
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
Here's Why Apple TV+ Is One of the Best Streaming Services
When we first reviewed Apple TV+ upon its debut in 2019, we gave it a lower score due to its lack of content. At the time, our reviewer was wholly right to do so. We knew nothing about what kind of value Apple would bring into the streaming space, and we couldn’t think of many reasons to recommend the service when other streamers were offering way more content at the same $4.99 price point.
One Major Takeaway From HBO's The Last of Us Trailer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Taking a look at The Last of Us HBO trailer. We got the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series, #TheLastofUs, and with it comes a few details gleaned from the trailer that’ll likely keep fans excited for its release. One major takeaway is getting our first glimpse of the infected enemy from The Last of Us video games, the Clicker. Still no release date just yet for The Last of Us #HBOMax series, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. In other entertainment news, Netflix dropped the very first images of the Onimusha anime coming to streaming. And finally, also based on a popular video game franchise, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is slated for a Jan. 2023 release date.
3 Body Problem: Netflix Sci-Fi from the Game of Thrones Showrunners Is Coming in 2023
Netflix has shown off a behind-the-scenes look at 3 Body Problem, its ambitious adaptation of the epic sci-fi book series from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. It is confirmed to debut in 2023. Revealed at Netflix's Tudum event, we saw members of the cast, as well...
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Spin-Off Gets a November Release Date
Netflix's Wednesday, a spin-off of The Addams Family, will be released on November 23 (and yes, that's a Wednesday). Revealed during Netflix's Tudum event, the date came alongside a new clip from the show. Wednesday (played by Jenny Ortega) discovers disembodied hand Thing hiding in her new room at Nevermore Academy and coerces it from being a spy for her parents into giving her its "undying loyalty".
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Blooper Reel - Tudum 2022
Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 full blooper reel. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix.
Terra Invicta Early Access Review
I've called games ambitious before, but please believe me when I say that Terra Invicta is one of the wildest, strangest, and biggest ideas I've ever seen a single development team try to take on. All at once it's a grand strategy-scale geopolitics simulator, an alien-invasion battler, and a hard sci-fi solar system industrialization simulator with integrated real-time newtonian-physics-driven fleet combat. But while I got sucked into its world, that fresh mix of ideas suffers from some very conventional strategy game failures in its interface, accessibility, and balance.
Oxenfree: Official Trailer - Netflix Games - Tudum 2022
A fun night of partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller.
Sandevistan Locations and Best Sandevistans
The Sandevistan is the cyberware that David Martinez uses in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The special cyberware featured in Trigger's anime was added with the Edgerunners update as a usable set in Cyberpunk 2077. This IGN guide will detail everything you need to know about getting Sandevistan with information on their locations, stats, and more.
Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?
Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Spin-Off Is Out on Christmas Day
The Witcher: Blood Origin will arrive on Christmas Day, December 25, and we've gotten another surprise - Academy Award-nominated actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast. Announced at Netflix's Tudum event, we also got a look at a new teaser image that showed off a crossed axe and dagger, both spattered with - you guessed it - blood. The arms holding each weapon sport a wolf tattoo and a bird tattoo respectively.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
Dead Lovers Tell No Tales
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dead Lovers Tell No Tales Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
House of the Dragon: We Love To Hate Daemon, But Aegon's the New Joffrey
Warning: Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." The last time we saw Prince Aegon he was a but a wee thing; a toddler. Now, thanks to a sizable 10-year time jump, we're seeing teen Aegon in all his awful, rotten adolescent glory. And with Aegon's pompous, cruel attitude comes the thing that House of the Dragon's been missing...a completely loathsome character.
Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
Fan Spends 7 Years Creating an Entire New 2D Mario Game Inside Mario Maker 2
A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5. On Twitter (below), Metroid Mike 64 wrote, "I’ve finally finished creating my Super World in...
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
