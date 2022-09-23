ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Immortality Wiki Guide

IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
IGN

Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?

Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
IGN

How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?

Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
IGN

One Major Takeaway From HBO's The Last of Us Trailer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Taking a look at The Last of Us HBO trailer. We got the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series, #TheLastofUs, and with it comes a few details gleaned from the trailer that’ll likely keep fans excited for its release. One major takeaway is getting our first glimpse of the infected enemy from The Last of Us video games, the Clicker. Still no release date just yet for The Last of Us #HBOMax series, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. In other entertainment news, Netflix dropped the very first images of the Onimusha anime coming to streaming. And finally, also based on a popular video game franchise, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is slated for a Jan. 2023 release date.
IGN

You Can Play an Amazing 2D Mario Game In Mario Maker 2 - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5: 0G9-XN4-FNF.Following three years of uncertainty, E3 is set to return in 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center for an in-person experience.A new Silent Hill game may be on its way, according to a Korean rating. Some have speculated that the title could allude to a playable teaser, not unlike PT, the last mainline Silent Hill release.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN

The Last Patriota

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
IGN

A "Neighborly" Disagreement

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN

Killstreaks

Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are powerful rewards that are earnt by players that have reached a certain threshold of kills or scored enough points during a match. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Killstreak, including their unlock level, their cost to use, and a summary of their primary uses and capabilities.
IGN

The Last of Us HBO Show Trailer Breakdown, Secrets, and Easter Eggs

The long-awaited trailer for HBO Max’s The Last of Us has finally arrived, and with it comes our first in-depth glimpse at not just Joel and Ellie, but of the world itself. The trailer isn’t heavy in story details, and is mostly accompanied by music with small excerpts from what to expect from the show. Luckily, the show seems to be taking heavy inspiration from its source material. So, with that, we figured it’s high-time to break the trailer down and point out all its similarities.
IGN

Valorant PBE Patch Notes 5.07

Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
IGN

Dead Lovers Tell No Tales

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dead Lovers Tell No Tales Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
IGN

Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More

Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
IGN

Her Revolution

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories Her Revolution, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
