Roger Federer didn't win his match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup in London, but he was celebrated anyway. It was his retirement match, played alongside his great rival and friend Rafael Nada in doubles for Team Europe, and it ended in tears — a dramatic punctuation to a remarkable career. What watch did he choose for this significant occasion? Yes, it was a Rolex, but not an obvious choice.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO