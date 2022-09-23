ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer’s Final Match Saw Him Wearing a Unique Rolex

Roger Federer didn't win his match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup in London, but he was celebrated anyway. It was his retirement match, played alongside his great rival and friend Rafael Nada in doubles for Team Europe, and it ended in tears — a dramatic punctuation to a remarkable career. What watch did he choose for this significant occasion? Yes, it was a Rolex, but not an obvious choice.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
BBC

Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing

A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
BBC

Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham

A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 26th)

Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian; Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement; Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Sept. 27, 2022.
