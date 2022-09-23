Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Roger Federer’s Final Match Saw Him Wearing a Unique Rolex
Roger Federer didn't win his match on Day 1 of the Laver Cup in London, but he was celebrated anyway. It was his retirement match, played alongside his great rival and friend Rafael Nada in doubles for Team Europe, and it ended in tears — a dramatic punctuation to a remarkable career. What watch did he choose for this significant occasion? Yes, it was a Rolex, but not an obvious choice.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Jealous woman jailed for trying to hire dark web hitman to kill Sports Direct colleague after both had affair with boss
A JEALOUS woman who tried to hire a hitman to assassinate her Sports Direct love rival has been caged for 12 years. Whitney Franks, 26, became so bitter of a co-worker who was also having sex with their boss that she scoured the dark web for a contract-killer to take her out.
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
Second teenager arrested over death of 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield
Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death on his way home from school on Wednesday
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 26th)
Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian; Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement; Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Sept. 27, 2022.
How Mila Jansen Became The Queen Of Hash: 'It Was A Man's World, But My Product Was So Different That I Never Had To Compete With Them'
“I am the queen of hash and I am going to explain why. Because I invented the first machine to mechanically separate the trichomes from the rest of the marijuana”, said Mila Jansen from her home in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “Hashing has been done manually for thousands of years...
