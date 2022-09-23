Joanne R. Vander Zanden, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday September 24, 2022, in Lake Mills. Joanne was born November 23, 1942, in the Town of Forest, Wisconsin, to the late Alois and Bernice Braun. She loved to have grown up on the family dairy farm. She married Howard C. Vander Zanden on May 15, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO