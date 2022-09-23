ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Craig A. Garbisch

Craig A. Garbisch, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI, on June 3, 1960, son of the late Eugene A. Garbisch and Ruth M. Garbisch (Lueder). Craig had many struggles and hardships in his short life but, he always...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
WISN

Swastika on sign at West Bend farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. — There's outrage in West Bend after a swastika was displayed at the city's farmers market this weekend. Now, the Downtown West Bend Association is considering banning political parties at future markets or enforcing strict signage rules. The head of the association declined to speak on...
WEST BEND, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Chamber seeks holiday parade participants

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it is seeking participants for its annual holiday parade. According to a news release, the event is slated for Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is in its 26th year. Entries for the parade are being sought from businesses, schools, churches,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New 141-unit senior lifestyle community coming to Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A new 141-unit senior lifestyle community is coming to Pewaukee. Matter Development and ICAP Development announced their first joint venture, a senior lifestyle community called The Westerly in partnership with local operator Koru Health. In May, the village approved the project on a 4.7-acre site across from the Meadow Creek Market shopping center.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South

Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Council approves $35,000 contract with professional group to develop Banker Road

Through approval of a master development and professional services agreement, the Fort Atkinson City Council committed Tuesday to pay for professional services and deliverables from Hoffman Development Group and CedarPrise, LLC., in anticipation of future development of the Banker Road neighborhood development. As approved, total cost of the city’s initial...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fox47.com

None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
MADISON, WI
NBC Chicago

Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin

As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
FRANKLIN, WI
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
RACINE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Crown of Life Christian Academy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Crown of Life Christian Academy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new main campus building, 535 Berea Dr., according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Along with the main campus, Crown of Life Christian Academy has two other locations, including its early childhood campus,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI

