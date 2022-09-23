Read full article on original website
Related
Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
Man shot in face, expected to survive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 dead, multiple people injured in several overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are dead and multiple people were injured in several shootings that happened overnight and late Saturday night in Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue Sunday around 4:30 a.m. According to police, two...
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After fatal weekend shootings, Columbus family calls for an end to violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Columbus, with several others shot and recovering Sunday. The victims range in age from their late teens to early 50s. All three shootings remain under investigation. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Columbus police said Trevor Seymour, 52, was shot and […]
32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week. The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of...
myfox28columbus.com
Community members react to violent weekend, three teen shooting victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in one of the neighborhoods where a shooting took place this weekend said they live in fear for their children and for themselves. "It’s out of control," Brenda Johnson said. This weekend, Columbus police are investigating at least six shootings that...
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
Two people accused of following man, knocking him out in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High-speed chase turns into manhunt in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase this afternoon. According to initial reports, the driver fled from deputies along route 23 north of Circleville. Speeds during the chase, dispatchers said, reached nearly 120 mph.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of firefighters from Ohio are in the south and are ready to respond whenever Hurricane Ian makes landfall. 47 team members left the Dayton area over the weekend and are now in Alabama. The Ohio Task Force 1 leader said they've been busy with...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Comments / 0