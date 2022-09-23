Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
myfox28columbus.com
21-year-old victim identified in north Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the man killed in Sunday's shooting in north Columbus. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Police found 21-year-old Gavin Osborne suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:02...
myfox28columbus.com
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo announces half-price admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Franklin County residents this month!. Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on October 2 and 3. These community days are a way to thank the Franklin County residents for their support...
myfox28columbus.com
Fight leads to 1 dead, 2 shot at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunfire erupted inside an east Columbus club early Sunday, leaving a woman dead and two others injured. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Columbus police said 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes died at the club. Medics...
myfox28columbus.com
Police working to identify 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting at east Columbus club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a deadly shooting at an east side nightclub. The shooting happened at a club in the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. When...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for tips to solve January homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are looking for tips from the public to help solve the death of a man shot and killed in January. The shooting occurred in the 260 block of Divot Place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police said officers found the victim, Kavyne Cooper,...
myfox28columbus.com
Jury selection begins in trial of Dublin woman accused of murdering husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection begins Monday in the case of a Dublin woman charged with shooting and killing her husband. Holli Osborn is accused of murdering her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin...
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
myfox28columbus.com
3 dead, multiple injured overnight in separate shootings across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three people lost their lives to gun violence in Columbus overnight with more injured after multiple shootings across the city. Columbus police reported at least five shootings between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. The rash of shootings began after officers responded to a...
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville Electric heading south to assist those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville Electric lineworkers are heading south on Tuesday to provide aid to those in need ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Westerville Electric Division announced on Twitter they were loading their trucks with cases of water before heading to Florida. The trucks will haul cases...
myfox28columbus.com
Nyquil Chicken: OSU doctor says don't eat it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turns out we needed a medical expert to warn social media users not to combine Nyquil and chicken for dinner tonight. Sound weird? Maybe not to the people who brought us the Tide pod challenge and stacking milk crates and spoonfuls of cinnamon, who are now daring anyone with an internet connection to cook chicken ... with Nyquil cold medicine.
myfox28columbus.com
The Ohio State University College of Nursing
Cameron Fontana visited their brand new building - the Jane E. Heminger Hall - where the college has doubled the number of students in the last decade or so. He talked to Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, vice president for health promotion, university chief wellness officer, dean of the College of Nursing about the innovation of the college that has garnered national attention and exposure.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Coffee Festival brews up a good time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Coffee Festival serves up more than just delicious roasts and treats, friendships and business partnerships have been formed over the two-day long event. Jennifer Yang and Jenn Choa have both attended the festival in the past, but this year was special as it...
myfox28columbus.com
Minor injuries reported after Marion City Schools buses collide with students aboard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some students were treated for minor injuries at the hospital after two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday. The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:43 p.m. on East Center Street near the intersection of merchant Avenue in Marion.
myfox28columbus.com
38-year-old man killed in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Linden. Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street. When officers arrived, they found Marion Copeland, 38, suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near the Kiddie Academy of KIPP Columbus. Neriah Mitchell was last seen near Inspire Drive and Agler Road on Friday wearing navy pants, a navy polo, a sky blue hoodie with "PINK" on it, black and pink shoes, and a pink backpack.
myfox28columbus.com
Clover the bison at Columbus Zoo has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday that it had to euthanize Clover, a 19.5-year-old American bison. The average life expectancy of an American bison is 15 years, according to data from the National Park Service and Smithsonian’s National Zoo, cited in a statement from the Columbus Zoo.
myfox28columbus.com
5 inmates, 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Five inmates and two corrections officers at the Licking County Jail in Ohio were taken to the hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure, the sheriff's office said. Police said two of the inmates seemed to have a severe reaction, but all are doing well...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Harry Miller grateful to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's no longer the roar of the crowd that drives former Buckeye offensive lineman Harry Miller. Instead, it's the emails, messages, and people he meets on campus that now help keep him motivated. "Very grateful to have people reach out to me and ask for...
