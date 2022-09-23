HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.

