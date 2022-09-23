Read full article on original website
Beautiful start to the week continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look...
Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal. Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.
Local church holds service at Carr Creek campgrounds for flood victims living in trailers
CARR CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Summit Community Church in Hazard held their Sunday service at Carr Creek for flood victims staying on the campgrounds. Even with rain showers that rushed the service, church members were eager to support survivors. “Thankfully a lot of people from the church came today and...
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life. This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as...
Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 23, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re back for Week 6 of bigtime football in the mountains, with huge matchups throughout the region. We’ve got the summary for you on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the player above!
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
Big Ideas Festival coming to Hazard, bringing music, food and conversation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Ideas Festival is coming to Hazard, and promises to be a three-day experience of insightful storytelling, arts and culture and community building. The Festival starts on Thursday September 29, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. “We’re going to be focusing on all kinds...
Thousands flock to downtown London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People from around the world traveled to London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival. One of the Colonel Sanders impersonators, Robert Cathers, traveled from Louisiana, and he was the winner of this year’s impersonating contest. “You know what they say, winner winner chicken dinner,” Cathers...
Local volunteer brings support and friendship to flood survivors in Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Destruction covered in dust is still spread across the streets of Hindman. Flood survivors drive or walk through the mess every day, a lot of times stopping at a yellow tent for a break from tragic scenery. “This, I had to get an agenda, this is...
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with. But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment. “This is actually one of our last...
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Kentucky Blood Center holds blood drive at Perry County Public Library
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center held a blood drive at the Perry County Public Library on Monday. Anyone from the community was invited to come and donate. Those who work with the KBC said they saw an increase of donations after the flood, but say there is still a shortage across the commonwealth.
