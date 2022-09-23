Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Julie Ryan Announces Humboldt and Del Norte Counties Central Labor Council Endorsement
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times
On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
kymkemp.com
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on October 1st
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. First Saturday Night Arts Alive! October 1st, 6 to 9 p.m. Designed to celebrate artistic creativity on the North Coast, and heighten the awareness of renewable resources in the art making process, each artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100% recycled materials…reclaimed, reused, recovered, secondhand, salvaged, anything un-new!
kymkemp.com
Employment Services Available to Southern Humboldt Job Seekers and Businesses
Southern Humboldt now has a dedicated Business Service Coordinator for the Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC). Redway resident, Leann Greene was hired by HWC as the area’s Business Service Coordinator in June and has been doing outreach to residents and businesses in Southern Humboldt as she implements HWC’s mission: “Bringing together resources that meet employer and employee needs, to advance the prosperity of our communities.”
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
kymkemp.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Cascadia TsunamiCon held this week in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
kymkemp.com
Local Filmmaker Focuses on ‘Scream-A-Torium’ Haunted House in Fortuna
Halloween is blowing in the air in Fortuna California as Griffin Loch (local youth filmmaker) prepares to open the doors to his Scream-A-Torium Haunted House. After shooting his fourth feature film The Undistilled this summer in various locations throughout Humboldt, Griffin has returned to his first love, Halloween. Armed with...
kymkemp.com
Night Light of the North Coast: ‘All Happy Now’ Beneath the Milky Way
David Wilson, a local photographer, provides us with a column about the beauties of North Coast Skies. The “All Happy Now” earth sculpture by Peter Santino was completed in 2008, but I became aware of it only last semester when one of my students shared a photograph of it in class after an afternoon hike in the Humboldt Botanical Garden (directions below).
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Wanted for Numerous Trinity River Area Crimes Arrested in Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 22, 2022, at about 8:28 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies received information regarding the location of 20-year-old Luke Anthony Reece. Reece was wanted on numerous felony charges resulting from multiple incidents in the Hoopa and Orleans areas this month, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling on September 16, evading a Sheriff’s deputy on September 9, and a domestic violence investigation.
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka
EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
kymkemp.com
K-9 Sniffs Out Motorcyclist Who Fled Pursuit in SoHum, Crashed, and Tried to Bury Himself in Bushes in the Creek
Last night, a motorcyclist tried to flee law enforcement in Southern Humboldt but a keen-nosed K-9 with the Department of Fish and Wildlife sniffed out the suspect who had buried himself under bushes in the creek. According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ken Enger, about 10 p.m. a Humboldt County...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Preparing for ‘The Big One’: Emergency Responders Gather for Cascadia TsunamiCon in Blue Lake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. As emergency management agencies across the country observe National Preparedness Month, emergency responders from near and far gathered in Blue Lake this week to talk about a threat that has long loomed over the North Coast: the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Nearly...
kymkemp.com
Video of Yesterday’s Damaging Fire at the Scotia Mill
An alarm and a call to emergency dispatch rolled out yesterday about 2:30 p.m. Humboldt Redwood Company’s lumber mill in Scotia. A fire had broken out on a long (reportedly 120′) conveyor belt. We posted video and photos of the smoke rolling up from the scene at the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Saturday Morning Homeless Camp Eviction in Eureka Draws Protesters and Cleanup Crews
Standing on the corner of Sixth Street and West Avenue on Saturday morning with her dog and her girlfriend, Crystal, a homeless person who has been living in an encampment located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education for almost four months, looked at a pile of her stuff, wondering what she was going to do with it.
kymkemp.com
Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites
Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space
If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
kymkemp.com
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday
Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting. Pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, public meetings will be conducted both in person and telephonically through Zoom. The City Council Chambers are open to the public. If you cannot attend in person would like to speak on an agenda item, you can access the meeting remotely:
kymkemp.com
Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted
We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
kymkemp.com
8th Street ‘One-Way Traffic Demo, Pop-Up Event’ in Arcata on Saturday
The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering consultants is preparing a one-way traffic demo, pop-up event on 8th Street between K Street and J Street from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Arcata has commenced a formal planning effort for the 8th and 9th...
kymkemp.com
‘Dine and Donate’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Thursday
This is a press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s:. Dine and donate, a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 5 – 8 pm at the Plaza Grill, 780 7th Street, Arcata. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
