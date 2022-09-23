ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 260: Bareilles homecoming, demotion urge, PG&E economy woes, ketamine trips, huge drug bust, more

By Myles Cochrane
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago
kymkemp.com

Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times

On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
KNEELAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on October 1st

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. First Saturday Night Arts Alive! October 1st, 6 to 9 p.m. Designed to celebrate artistic creativity on the North Coast, and heighten the awareness of renewable resources in the art making process, each artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100% recycled materials…reclaimed, reused, recovered, secondhand, salvaged, anything un-new!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Employment Services Available to Southern Humboldt Job Seekers and Businesses

Southern Humboldt now has a dedicated Business Service Coordinator for the Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC). Redway resident, Leann Greene was hired by HWC as the area’s Business Service Coordinator in June and has been doing outreach to residents and businesses in Southern Humboldt as she implements HWC’s mission: “Bringing together resources that meet employer and employee needs, to advance the prosperity of our communities.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Video of Yesterday’s Damaging Fire at the Scotia Mill

An alarm and a call to emergency dispatch rolled out yesterday about 2:30 p.m. Humboldt Redwood Company’s lumber mill in Scotia. A fire had broken out on a long (reportedly 120′) conveyor belt. We posted video and photos of the smoke rolling up from the scene at the...
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Heritage Cafe for Seniors Celebrating Reconfiguration of Three Sites

Press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The public is invited to join in the celebration of Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s new Heritage Cafés on Monday, September 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heritage Café in Eureka at 1910 California Street. Formerly known...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt Brewing Company Returns to Arcata, Opening Café and Brewery in Old Mosgo’s Space

If you’re one of the many folks in Arcata’s Westwood neighborhood who were shocked to discover that you could no longer grab a cup of joe at Mosgo’s Coffee House, the café next to Murphy’s Market on Alliance that recently closed, you’ll be happy to know that the coffee shop will soon reopen under the ownership of a familiar local company name. And it will be even better, because there will be beer.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting on Tuesday

Joint City Council/Transportation Safety Committee Special Meeting. Pursuant to Assembly Bill 361, public meetings will be conducted both in person and telephonically through Zoom. The City Council Chambers are open to the public. If you cannot attend in person would like to speak on an agenda item, you can access the meeting remotely:
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted

We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

8th Street ‘One-Way Traffic Demo, Pop-Up Event’ in Arcata on Saturday

The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering consultants is preparing a one-way traffic demo, pop-up event on 8th Street between K Street and J Street from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Arcata has commenced a formal planning effort for the 8th and 9th...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Dine and Donate’ Walk to End Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Thursday

This is a press release from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s:. Dine and donate, a fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association®, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 5 – 8 pm at the Plaza Grill, 780 7th Street, Arcata. The event will include door prizes, a silent auction and a raffle.
ARCATA, CA

