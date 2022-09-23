Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Beginning of Autumn means the return of fall traditions
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — As Autumn begins again in the Green Mountain State, more orchards in our region are preparing for an influx of customers looking to satisfy their taste for apples during the busy season. "Fresh pressed cider, cider donuts, apple pies, apple crisp, all things apple," said...
mynbc5.com
Adams Apple Orchard in Williston celebrates 50th anniversary this fall
WILLISTON, Vt. — Apple orchards across our region were busy this past weekend, andAdams Apple Orchard in Williston was no exception. The orchard is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Farmer John Adams is making sure the community has some fun. On top of having food trucks every weekend,...
mynbc5.com
Free fall foliage shuttle begins this weekend for Adirondack leaf peepers
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. — New York will debut its free weekend fall foliage shuttle service to help boost area tourism and ease congestion on popular leaf-peeping trails in the Adirondacks. The new shuttle service will take visitors from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls,...
mynbc5.com
Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air
STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
mynbc5.com
Underhill's Old Fashioned Harvest Market off to a strong start
UNDERHILL, Vt. — TheOld Fashioned Harvest Market in Underhill kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24. The town transforms into a festival, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. It's held annually at the United Church of Underhill. Attendees can find treats at the Cider Tent, the...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
mynbc5.com
Vermont's Northeast Kingdom gets taste of cannabis industry; Open house features free samples
DERBY, Vt. — With retail cannabis shops soon to open in Vermont, dispensaries and farmers want to get the word out about what the industry will look like. The High Country Cannabis dispensary in Derby held an open house Saturday, Sept. 24. It was a chance for community members...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
mychamplainvalley.com
Bar Hill helps bees one cocktail at a time
An annual event could help create more pollinator habitats in the Green Mountain State. Vermont has had 17 native species of bees, but in the last 25 years, that number has dwindled to 10. “Pollinators are facing all sorts of challenges,” said Ryan Christiansen, head distiller at Bar Hill Gin....
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 9/23/22
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Friday Night Fever week four highlights from Champlain Valley Unions' 50-28 victory over Saint Johnsbury on Friday Night. Middlebury rode a big first half against Rutland to capture a second straight win, plus scores and updated standings from around the rest of Vermont!
newportdispatch.com
High times an The High Country dispensary in Derby
DERBY — The High Country Cannabis dispensary hosted an open house yesterday outside their location near Walmart in Derby. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board has started issuing retail licenses across the state, and the first shops are expected to open on Saturday, October 1. After more than a year...
mynbc5.com
New inflatable dome helps St. Albans keep pool open year round
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Friday, the city of St. Albans unveiled a new inflatable dome for their Hard'Ack Recreation Area pool. The dome keeps the temperature inside at a warm 85 degrees, thanks to an airtight door. The dome will go up every year just after Labor...
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
vermontbiz.com
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
