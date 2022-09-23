Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown schools will reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown police said schools will reopen Thursday following an investigation into threats against South Kingstown High School. Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said police were alerted of a social media post "that contained threatening language," on Tuesday night. All town schools were closed on Wednesday while officials investigated the source of the threat.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
Turnto10.com
Hearing over Woonsocket mayor's future postponed second time
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A lawyer for Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she's ready to defend herself at a hearing seeking her ouster. But a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday was postponed all the same. City Council member Denise Sierra filed the complaint against Baldelli-Hunt. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
3 contractors accused of stealing over $64,000 in wages from 14 construction workers
(WJAR) — Three contractors have been charged with stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers connected to construction work at a school in Woonsocket, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday. The three contractors were involved with drywall installation at RISE Prep Mayoral Academy...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
Turnto10.com
Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
Turnto10.com
Former Cranston police officer pleads no contest in assault case
A former Cranston police officer will not appeal his conviction on an assault charge. Surveillance video showed Andrew Leonard punching a suspect inside the cell block at police headquarters in March 2020. Leonard was convicted in May of last year and had plans to appeal. He dropped the appeal Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
No official action taken to address Providence school bus service and staff shortages
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Board of Directors met on Wednesday afternoon to speak about recent cancellations and their impact on Providence students. RIPTA leaders say recent service cancellations were prompted by a critical shortage of bus drivers, however; the driver’s union says the transit authority is overpromising routes, leaving them no choice but to under-deliver.
Turnto10.com
State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
Turnto10.com
Man surrenders in standoff at Central Falls home
(WJAR) — A man who barricaded himself in a Central Falls home surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Island State Police said a man was refusing to come out of a home on Tremont Street since 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of Central Falls police officers...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery outside Star Market in Fall River
(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man for an alleged armed robbery outside of a Star Market in Fall River. The Fall River Police Department responded on Tuesday to the area of Oak Street and Bank Street for the reported armed robbery. The victim says as he was entering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Man steals car with two kids inside in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the man who they said stole a blue Honda SUV with two young children in the back. A man told NBC 10 through a translator, that the driver of the car was his wife and the children in the back were his 1 and 4-year-old children.
Turnto10.com
Safety regulators propose heavy fines in parking garage collapse that killed Easton man
BOSTON (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators have proposed fining a subcontractor nearly $1.2 million in connection with the death of a worker during the demolition of a downtown Boston parking garage. The worker was operating an 11,000-pound excavator in the Government Center Garage on March 26 when an...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 Fall River robberies occur within miles of each other
(WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies on Sunday. The robberies occurred a few miles apart, but police do not think they are connected. Police said the first occurred just around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday at the Star Market...
Turnto10.com
URI kicks off 'Yes on 1' campaign to secure bond funds for Narragansett Bay Campus
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The University of Rhode Island is asking voters to approve major spending on Election Day in November. It's the second time in four years a URI bond question will be on the ballot. The university is seeking $100 million for its Narragansett Bay Campus. Voters...
Turnto10.com
Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court
(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
Turnto10.com
Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
Comments / 0