Woonsocket, RI

Turnto10.com

Providence police officer's assault trial postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown schools will reopen Thursday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown police said schools will reopen Thursday following an investigation into threats against South Kingstown High School. Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said police were alerted of a social media post "that contained threatening language," on Tuesday night. All town schools were closed on Wednesday while officials investigated the source of the threat.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Hearing over Woonsocket mayor's future postponed second time

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A lawyer for Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she's ready to defend herself at a hearing seeking her ouster. But a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday was postponed all the same. City Council member Denise Sierra filed the complaint against Baldelli-Hunt. She...
WOONSOCKET, RI
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
Turnto10.com

Suspect in Central Falls standoff faces multiple charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Police provided an update Tuesday to an hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man they said was at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday night as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Former Cranston police officer pleads no contest in assault case

A former Cranston police officer will not appeal his conviction on an assault charge. Surveillance video showed Andrew Leonard punching a suspect inside the cell block at police headquarters in March 2020. Leonard was convicted in May of last year and had plans to appeal. He dropped the appeal Monday...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

No official action taken to address Providence school bus service and staff shortages

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Board of Directors met on Wednesday afternoon to speak about recent cancellations and their impact on Providence students. RIPTA leaders say recent service cancellations were prompted by a critical shortage of bus drivers, however; the driver’s union says the transit authority is overpromising routes, leaving them no choice but to under-deliver.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Man surrenders in standoff at Central Falls home

(WJAR) — A man who barricaded himself in a Central Falls home surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m. on Monday. Rhode Island State Police said a man was refusing to come out of a home on Tremont Street since 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Dozens of Central Falls police officers...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Man steals car with two kids inside in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the man who they said stole a blue Honda SUV with two young children in the back. A man told NBC 10 through a translator, that the driver of the car was his wife and the children in the back were his 1 and 4-year-old children.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: 2 Fall River robberies occur within miles of each other

(WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies on Sunday. The robberies occurred a few miles apart, but police do not think they are connected. Police said the first occurred just around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday at the Star Market...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court

(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Man faces DUI charge in crash into Wild Birds Unlimited store

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are investigating a crash that significantly damaged a Wild Birds Unlimited store on Saturday night. Police said the driver, 68-year-old Kenneth Savard of Coventry, faces a DUI charge. The business in the popular plaza on Bald Hill Road was closed and boarded up...
WARWICK, RI

