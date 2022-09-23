Read full article on original website
Chino Hills, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall
The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Best Burger In Pasadena
The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
spectrumnews1.com
Famed photographer Estevan Oriol captures heart and soul of LA street culture
Estevan Oriol began his career as a hip-hop club bouncer in Los Angeles, where he was introduced to LA-based groups Cypress Hill and House of Pain. He became the groups' tour manager and set off traveling the world on tour with the bands. To document the experience, his father — also a famed photographer — gave Oriol an old film camera and told him that maybe he, too, would become an artist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-24-2022]
Ready for an L.A. Saturday filled with outdoor art walks, festivals, and activities? Time to grab a good pair of sneakers and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 24) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you enjoy!
macaronikid.com
8 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
We know you are looking for some local family fun, and so many things are happening in and around our area. We have rounded up eight fall activities you and the family can do THIS WEEK in and around Upland, Claremont and La Verne. 1. 🎮Half Price Games at Dave...
Avenue 26 night market settling in at Pico Rivera Sports Arena
There were plenty of food options for people visiting the Avenue 26 Night Market Saturday at its new location. The night market has been held at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena for months now after it was shut down by the City of Angeles and kicked out of its original location in Lincoln Heights. "We really did want to prove a point and show that we can come together and do it well and thankfully after a year it's looking like we got there and the next step is to keep it going," Saul Peralta told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.The new home for the market is providing a safe haven for some vendors like Ignacio Torres. He was stabbed over a year ago for no reason during an attack in Boyle Heights. Torres told Montanez that he's happy to be working again at the market again and said he feels safe at the new location. Moreover, with the help of Peralta and his family more than 70 vendors have been able to set up shop at the market's new home. With more vendors, there is no shortage of food options for folks looking to get their taste buds on some tasty food.
El Pollo Loco is now chirping!
The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
