Beaver Falls, PA

VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtae.com

Turtle Creek nursing home shuts down suddenly

Firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen outside of a Turtle Creek nursing home after the home had to be shut down suddenly. That’s according to the mayor of Turtle Creek Borough. Forty-seven residents were evacuated from Hillside Manor around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayor Adam Forgie said...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township

Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.

Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Active Shooter Symposium to Be Held October 20, 2022

District Attorney of Beaver County, David J Lozier. Churches, Businesses and Offices. ♦ UPMC/FBI Behavioral Specialist Rob Ambrosini, PhD. ♦ State Police Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team. ♦ Det. Pat Young, Beaver County ESU. ♦ Chief John Deluca, Ambridge PD. ♦ Chief Eric Hermick, Chippewa PD. Where:. Penn State Beaver...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case.  –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
WHEELING, WV
Pennsylvania Almanac

Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December

Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Officials break ground on new housing development at Hawkins Village

RANKIN, Pa. — Officials marked the start of construction Monday of the new affordable housing community set to replace Hawkins Village. In 1941, the site opened as temporary housing for soldiers returning home from World War II, but decades later, it was still being used as permanent housing. Construction...
RANKIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE

