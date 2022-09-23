VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
wtae.com
Turtle Creek nursing home shuts down suddenly
Firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen outside of a Turtle Creek nursing home after the home had to be shut down suddenly. That’s according to the mayor of Turtle Creek Borough. Forty-seven residents were evacuated from Hillside Manor around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayor Adam Forgie said...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township
Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
butlerradio.com
Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.
Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Active Shooter Symposium to Be Held October 20, 2022
District Attorney of Beaver County, David J Lozier. Churches, Businesses and Offices. ♦ UPMC/FBI Behavioral Specialist Rob Ambrosini, PhD. ♦ State Police Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team. ♦ Det. Pat Young, Beaver County ESU. ♦ Chief John Deluca, Ambridge PD. ♦ Chief Eric Hermick, Chippewa PD. Where:. Penn State Beaver...
Police search for answers in an investigation and a major project starts in Downtown Wheeling: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case. –>Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner<– Tom […]
beavercountyradio.com
Woman Charged After Taking Ellwood City Woman’s Car in Wampum Without Permission
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to Main Street in Wampum on Saturday, September 24, 2022, around 6:55 PM for reports of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 47-year-old Shawntelle Johnson, of New Castle, removed...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December
Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
wtae.com
Officials break ground on new housing development at Hawkins Village
RANKIN, Pa. — Officials marked the start of construction Monday of the new affordable housing community set to replace Hawkins Village. In 1941, the site opened as temporary housing for soldiers returning home from World War II, but decades later, it was still being used as permanent housing. Construction...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How to Dispose of Your Old Tires, Televisions and More at This Collection Event
Pennsylvania Resources Council is holding its final recycling collection event of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Settlers Cabin Park’s wave pool in Robinson Township. The event aims to help participants dispose of items that are not accepted in normal trash collection...
2 deadly crashes just hours apart on Route 51 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two horrific accidents on Route 51 in Fayette County — just within a couple of miles of each other. Three people were killed in these two fiery crashes within 12 hours of each other. We spoke to the neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
beavercountyradio.com
Hearings, Medical Records, and The District Attorney on Monday’s Teleforum!
Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier is Eddy’s guest on Monday’s Teleforum! (other stuff too)
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Rivers Casino's The Landing Hotel now taking room reservations
The Rivers Casino’s The Landing Hotel is now taking room reservations in advance of its upcoming opening. The official opening date has yet to be announced, Rivers Casino spokesman Jack Horner said, but the hotel’s website is now accepting reservations beginning Oct. 11. The seven-story, 219-room hotel will...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
