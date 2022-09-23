ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

It's Asthma Peak Week: Here's what you need to do to stay healthy

MIAMI - The third week of September is known as Asthma Peak Week, and that is because it's a week where doctors often see the most asthma attacks in the country.Kenneth Mendez, President, and CEO of the Asthma And Allergy Foundation Of America said, "It really has to do with kids going back to school with colds, respiratory infections, and those can be triggers for asthma. Add to that the fall allergy season. You also have leaf mold and then wildfires, hurricanes that create mold, and all those things combined to be irritants for your asthma." In fact, 25%...
Do Antibiotics Treat Asthma?

Asthma is a chronic condition that affects about U.S. people. It causes a narrowing of your airways that can interfere with breathing. does not support the use of antibiotics for treating asthma except in specific situations, such as when laboratory test results confirm a bacterial infection. It’s not clear what...
What To Know About Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children

Although COVID-19 is generally mild in children, some children do experience severe outcomes. One serious complication of COVID-19 in kids is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), an inflammatory syndrome that develops 2 weeks or more after becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease COVID-19). The good...
Pneumonia Symptoms and Causes

There are more than 30 different causes of pneumonia, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When these germs enter the lungs, they can overpower the immune system and invade lung tissues, which are very delicate. Once infected, the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and...
Reduced-Dose Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole Effective in Treating Mild to Moderate Pneumocystis jirovecii Pneumonia

Here is a review of using this therapy in this patient population. Pneumocystis jirovecii is a ubiquitous fungus that can cause severe respiratory infection in the immunocompromised host. Patients at risk for Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia (PJP) include those on immunosuppressive therapies or those living with HIV/AIDS, organ transplantation, or hematologic malignancy.1 In areas with a low prevalence of uncontrolled HIV/AIDS, patients with hematologic malignancies constitute the largest group at risk of PJP.2.
