MIAMI - The third week of September is known as Asthma Peak Week, and that is because it's a week where doctors often see the most asthma attacks in the country.Kenneth Mendez, President, and CEO of the Asthma And Allergy Foundation Of America said, "It really has to do with kids going back to school with colds, respiratory infections, and those can be triggers for asthma. Add to that the fall allergy season. You also have leaf mold and then wildfires, hurricanes that create mold, and all those things combined to be irritants for your asthma." In fact, 25%...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO