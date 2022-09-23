Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to...
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
impact601.com
Vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road
A vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road led to South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responding this evening about 8:15 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved, a Dodge Ram and Chevy Equinox. Witnesses stated the Chevy Equinox was parked in the driveway off the road with...
WDAM-TV
Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the...
WDAM-TV
Car show raises money for South Jones VFD
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County. The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department. Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a...
WLOX
Investigators ask for help identifying body found in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of an African American male found in Forrest County. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Sunday the body was found near mile marker 73 on I-59. The man was wearing...
WDAM-TV
Lost kayaker found safe thanks to thermal imagery drone technology
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Emergency Management responded to a call over the weekend. “The fortunate thing for her is that she had a plan,” said Glen Moore, executive director. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, multiple agencies began their efforts to locate a stranded kayaker.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
WDAM-TV
Chick-Fil-A Hattiesburg holding food drive to benefit Christian Services
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A Hattiesburg, located will be accepting food donations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to donate to Christian Services of Hattiesburg. Donations of non-perishable items can be made in the dining room of the Chick-fil-A at 6099 U.S. 98, from 9:30 a.m. to11 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 9/20-9/26
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 20 – 26, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WDAM-TV
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
WDAM-TV
Shaffer Center honors homicide victims on Day of Remembrance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Gone, but not forgotten. In honor of the National Day of Remembrance, the Shaffer Center for Crisis Intervention held a gathering for people to honor their lost loved ones. “We are doing this to honor and bring remembrance to homicide victims and also to be a...
WTOK-TV
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
prentissheadlight.com
Prentiss has new police chief
Prentiss has a new police chief, but he is a familiar face. Richard Browning was sworn in last week by Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas as the new chief. Browning replaces Joe Bullock who resigned after serving as chief for over seven years. Browning started out with the Prentiss Police Department...
WTOK-TV
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
WDAM-TV
Laurel School District seeking bus drivers
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As students adjust to a modified school calendar, the Laurel School District Transportation Department also is making some changes. The department is struggling to fill certain positions, said District Transportation Coordinator Pedro Hosey. “The schedule of a bus driver will be 6:30 to 8:30 in the...
