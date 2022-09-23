Watch: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater draws up plays for his former high school team

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) was eyed drawing up some plays on the sidelines for Miami Northwestern High School during their game on Thursday. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater apparently took part in a version of "Thursday Night Football" this week, but it was not his Fins who were on the field. Instead, Bridgewater was eyed drawing up some plays on the sidelines for Miami Northwestern High School (Bridgewater's alma mater) during their game on Thursday.

Following his high school career, Bridgewater spent three seasons with Louisville, earning the 2012 Big East Offensive Player of the Year award. The Miami native was selected at the end of the first round with the 32nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and he made his lone Pro Bowl in 2015, but then his injury issues began.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 campaign and most of the 2017 season with a torn ACL and played in just 15 games from 2017 to 2019 with the Vikings and Saints, making six starts. He started and played in 15 contests for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and suited up for 14 games with the Denver Broncos last year.

Now 29 years old, Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March.