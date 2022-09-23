Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Are the Defenses Going to Dominate This NFC East Clash?
After not having a Sunday night game (I know we did, but let’s all agree we didn’t), we’re to be treated to an epic showdown between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants hosting Cooper Rush’s Dallas Cowboys. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading...
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) questionable for Monday night's matchup versus Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable to play in Week Three's contest against the New York Giants. After three full practices, Gallup could make his season debut on Monday night. In a potential matchup versus a New York unit ranked second (18.1) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game, our models project Gallup to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Jimmy G Keep the Momentum Going?
It may be a bit of a unique path to get here, but the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will square off in Denver tonight and both teams sit at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. Our nERD-based rankings show that the Sunday Night Football contest could be a...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Mac Jones dealing with 'pretty severe' ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" ankle sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. Jones suffered the injury on his last throw of the game, and was unable to put any pressure on...
NFL・
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo starting Sunday for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will start Michael Hermosillo in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Christopher Morel sits. Hermosillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals Monday
The Washington Nationals will start Riley Adams at catcher in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams will bat ninth and handle catching responsibilities Monday while Tres Barrera takes a seat. Our models project Adams, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.3 fantasy points.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Moore is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Moore for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) 'could miss some time'
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and "could miss some time" Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports. What It Means:. Pelissero added that Swift isn't expected to need surgery to repair his injured shoulder, but it...
