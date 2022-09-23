LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club gets a look at the problem of substance addiction from a person that knows it firsthand. The chief clinical officer for Health Partners of Western Ohio, Dr. Warren Morris gave an inside look into local treatment efforts to help people addicted to opiates, stimulants, and alcohol. Dr. Morris says that we don't have waiting lists for aneurysms or for emergency C-sections, but there are waiting lists to get people into treatment programs, and having an addiction is just as deadly. And he would like the public to understand that addiction is like any other disease.

LIMA, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO