Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program
When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program. The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around...
It's almost time for the Allen County Board of DD's annual BBQ chicken dinner fundraiser
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It has become a tradition in Allen County and has supported those with disabilities for years. Next week is the annual chicken barbeque for the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Each year the money raised has a specific project it goes towards. This year's dinner is supporting the All Abilities Playgrounds and their upkeep. The group sells thousands of meals each year and hopes to meet their goal of 3,500 dinners. The fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the support of the community in many ways.
STEAM on the Quad combines learning and fun for a great experience
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - There was a different kind of learning going on at Ohio State Lima and it was fun too. Sunday afternoon was the 6th annual STEAM on the Quad. The event gives students in kindergarten to eighth grade a variety of hands-on activities to better understand science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The activities were created by local 4H programs, Ohio State Departments, and student clubs. Kids found out how to protect an egg from a high fall, got into the beat of a drum circle, and remotely controlled cars, drones, and balls. Organizers hope the event sparks an interest for learning.
Public invited to Lima Salvation Army's Fall Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting together to celebrate and just have a good time is the goal of a new event at the Lima Salvation Army. They are hosting their first-ever Fall Festival this Saturday, October 1st. The grounds of the Lima Salvation Army will be full of food, games, and friends. There will be rib and chili cook-offs, a cornhole tournament, and even a pumpkin pie eating contest. It also is a great opportunity for people to see what the Salvation Army has to offer.
ABATE Toy Run helps bring smiles to kids at Christmas
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - It definitely didn’t sound like sleigh bells, but it was traveling around West Central Ohio to help Santa put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas Time. ABATE OHIO Region 3 held their 37th annual Toy Run Sunday afternoon. Over 230 motorcycles crisscrossed Allen County to help raise money to buy presents for kids. Last year, they raised around $18,000 to help provide gifts to over 100 kids. Besides the run, there were auction items, a raffle, and other fundraising going on at the fairgrounds to help as many children as possible this Christmas.
Lima Salvation Army announces sign-up dates for Christmas Assistance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Winter preparations are going on at the Lima Salvation Army next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week people can sign up for Christmas toy and food assistance. You must bring your driver's license or state identification for adults and social security cards for everyone or guardian papers. You will also need proof of income and a recent utility bill. The important thing is to get signed up if you need help.
The Great Pumpkin Train brings fall fun to Harrod
Harrod, OH (WLIO) - All abord! The Great Pumpkin Train is bringing some fall fun to the village of Harrod. The event is put on by the Auglaize Township Historical Society and people took advantage of the crisp autumn weather to pick up a pumpkin or a caramel apple and check out a professional squash carver. The Great Pumpkin Train helps raise money for the historical society which they use to maintain the Railroad Heritage Park and the Veteran Park in Harrod, plus it is a great way to bring people together.
Bluffton Fall Festival has family fun all over town
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - This year downtown Bluffton, Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton Blanchard Valley Hospital, and more were involved with the festival by providing fun for families. The fun included a car show, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, and so much more that helped everyone attending get into the fall spirit.
Librarians at Ohio State Lima continue their efforts in archiving Ukraine's culture online
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Librarians at Ohio State Lima showing students their efforts to preserve Ukrainian heritage online. The librarians have been a part of the group "Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online", or "SUCHO", which strives to archive different kinds of digital artifacts coming from Ukraine. This could include things like photographs, artwork, music, and websites. These efforts are done to make sure that this information isn't lost in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Florida woman after a traffic stop in Wood County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000. On September 19, at 3:21 p.m.,...
This year's TEDxFaurotPark will feature topics on humanity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Back for its second year, the "TEDxFaurotPark" speaker series is based on the theme of humanity. Organizers say it's unlike anything else in the Lima region. It's an opportunity to share ideas that follow strict guidelines of no political, religious, or corporate agendas, and each speaker is fact-checked. The theme of humanity can encompass many topics and eight speakers will be presenting one that is near to them.
Lima Rotary Club learns about substance abuse disorder from Dr. Warren Morris
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club gets a look at the problem of substance addiction from a person that knows it firsthand. The chief clinical officer for Health Partners of Western Ohio, Dr. Warren Morris gave an inside look into local treatment efforts to help people addicted to opiates, stimulants, and alcohol. Dr. Morris says that we don't have waiting lists for aneurysms or for emergency C-sections, but there are waiting lists to get people into treatment programs, and having an addiction is just as deadly. And he would like the public to understand that addiction is like any other disease.
Springview Manor holding car show to benefit Alzheimer's Association
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are excited to have it back and are inviting you to be a part of it!. If you have a vehicle you are proud of, Springview Manor would like you to be a part of their car show next week. It is only a 5-dollar registration fee with all proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Several trophies will be awarded including the resident's choice award.
The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are starting a Lima Chapter
Lima OH (WLIO) - A nationwide organization that supports victims of violent crimes and their families is trying to get a chapter started in the area. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has 5,000 members in Ohio and has chapters in the bigger cities, now they want to move to smaller cities like Lima. CSSJ hosts activities that promote healing in communities but also become advocates for new laws to help victims and people who have lost loved ones to violent crimes.
Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to the police, 21-year-old Kyius Simpson of Lima was killed in the crash just before 12:30 pm on top of the Jameson overpass. Simpson was heading northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a helmet, but officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash. If you have any information about the incident,you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
