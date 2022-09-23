Read full article on original website
Related
Schnucks to acquire 2 Fricks Market locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Monday it intends to acquire two Fricks Market locations in Franklin County, Missouri. According to a release from Schnucks, the Fricks Market locations at 401 Central Ave. in Union and 45 North Clark St. in Sullivan will close 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and reopen 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 as Schnucks-operated stores.
Herculaneum residents' petition against proposed Love's truck stop surpasses goal
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — The petition against a proposed Love’s truck stop surpassed its goal of 1,000 signatures and keeps growing. Residents in the Providence Neighborhood say the petition was only the beginning, on Sunday they organized some volunteers and are even floating the idea of raising money for legal help to fight the truck stop.
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
mymoinfo.com
Detectives looking for robber whole stole a bike outside a residence on Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery that occurred in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road in the Hillsboro area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on September 14th. That’s when the suspect allegedly told the victim he could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Iron door returned to Union jail with apology
UNION – The historic jail in Union helps chronicle jail breaks and law enforcement in the 1900s railroad town of Union, but now there’s also a story of redemption. Scott Kelsay, a 20-year resident of Union, was among those who felt the loss when the village learned someone had cut the heavy iron hinges, ripped an iron rod from the concrete wall and carried the door away into the night.
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
mymoinfo.com
Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident
(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington
(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
mymoinfo.com
Ethel “Caroline” Hoffman — Private Services
Ethel “Caroline” Hoffman, formerly of Festus, passed away Thursday (9/22), at the age of 89. There will be private family services for Caroline Hoffman with burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
kfmo.com
Motorcycle Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 65 year old Robert L. Ludwig, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County Saturday night just after 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Ludwig was headed south on Berry Road, at Primrose Road, when he attempted to make a right turn onto Primrose. It's reported he was going too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a right turn. The motorcycle began to skid and rolled over onto it's top. Ludwig was partially thrown from the vehicle when it came to rest blocking Primrose Road. Ludwig was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from outside House Springs home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 6400 block of Glendale Court in House Springs. The stolen 2013 Kia Optima was valued at about $3,000, authorities reported. The victim parked the car outside his home at about midnight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
mymoinfo.com
100 years of Fire Prevention Week Observance
(Jefferson County) This year will mark the 100th annual observance of National Fire Prevention Week which runs from October 9th through the 15th. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says this year theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”. Chief Gaudet adds the week and...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
mymoinfo.com
71 Year Old Lesterville Woman Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Lesterville) A 71 year old woman from Lesterville was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Highway 106 in Shannon County. The highway patrol says Ruth Dierks was driving east when her Harley Davidson ran off the road on a curve. She was thrown from the motorcycle as...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 9/26/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Comments / 0