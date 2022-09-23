Read full article on original website
Related
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
Kardashian Fans Think Khloé’s Daughter True Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son
There is a new fan theory going around that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 4, revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son!. Kylie originally named her son Wolf Webster, but later revealed she had changed her mind. She has never publicly revealed his new name. Now, TikToker...
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: ‘Proud Mom Moment’
Getting so big! Blac Chyna shared an adorable snap of her and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, getting ready for her first day of school — and the little one is growing up fast. “Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕,” the Real Blac Chyna alum, 34, wrote via Instagram on...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House
Kylie Jenner has a massive outdoor patio that's almost as big as one of her sister Kendall Jenner's entire houses.
How Khloe Kardashian Introduced True Thompson to Her Baby Brother
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal. The Kardashians season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, captured the moment Khloe Kardashian introduced her 4-year-old daughter to her new sibling after welcoming the newborn via surrogate. Calling True on FaceTime from the hospital, Khloe said, "Hi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
You'll Never Guess How Much Money the Second Place Winner on 'Big Brother' Takes Home
Each season of Big Brother brings its own set of challenges — both literally and figuratively. Along with competing in taxing physical competitions, the houseguests are also tasked with mastering the art of mind games. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, the CBS series awarded grand prize winners...
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
What Is Khloé Kardashian's Son's Name? Fans Spot Clues About Baby Number Two
Khloé said on her reality show "The Kardashians" that her second child's name "is going to start with a T, they're really the only names I've been looking at."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name
Watch: The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!. Khloe Kardashian is all about crossing her T's. During the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old addressed the news that she and her ex Tristan Thompson—with who she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—were expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Ahead of her baby boy's arrival, the Good American founder was seen brainstorming for a few names—and with that, viewers already have a hint of what the name will at least certainly start with.
Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Her and Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Style Moment
Watch: Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion. Kendall Jenner is taking a walk down memory lane with some of her best fashion moments. On Sept. 22, the Kardashians star, 26, went through 16 looks from 2007 to 2022 as part of Vogue's "Life in Photos" segment. While speaking about the stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana look she wore during her trip to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's May nuptials to Travis Barker, Kendall shared details about her matching look with boyfriend Devin Booker.
LA News Anchor Mark Mester Was Fired After Defending a Colleague On the Air
The drama continues to unfold at the LA news station KTLA, where news recently broke that anchor Mark Mester would not be returning to the network. As is often the case with news anchors, Mark had built up a loyal following, and many people were naturally curious about why he had left KTLA and whether it was his choice.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Past Comments About Khloé Kardashian’s Body Are ‘Insanely Cruel’ to Some Fans
Here's a look at the severity of past comments Kourtney Kardashian made about her sister Khloé Kardashian, and what fans think of them.
International Business Times
'Kardashians' Season 2 Spoilers: Kris Jenner Admits Khloé Is 'In Pain' Over Tristan Thompson Issues
"The Kardashians" Season 2 promo showed momager Kris Jenner tearing up while admitting that Khloé Kardashian was "in pain" over Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandal while dealing with the "secret surrogacy." "It's hard to watch her [Khloé] in pain," Jenner said in the series' teaser trailer posted Wednesday on "The...
The Kardashian Family Reacts to Tristan Cheating On Khloe Before Baby No. 2: ‘Unforgivable’
Baring it all! Khloé Kardashian‘s didn’t hold back during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu when breaking down in tears over ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her amid news that she was expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate. Khloé and Tristan already share a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Surprise Surrogate Baby Teased in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Khloé Kardashian was all smiles about her new baby in the latest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2. Following a couple of rough final episodes of the previous season when she found out her serial cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had, well, cheated again, the reality star seemed ready to move on and welcome the expansion of her family.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0