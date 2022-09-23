ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
How Khloe Kardashian Introduced True Thompson to Her Baby Brother

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal. The Kardashians season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, captured the moment Khloe Kardashian introduced her 4-year-old daughter to her new sibling after welcoming the newborn via surrogate. Calling True on FaceTime from the hospital, Khloe said, "Hi...
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane

Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

Watch: The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!. Khloe Kardashian is all about crossing her T's. During the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old addressed the news that she and her ex Tristan Thompson—with who she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—were expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Ahead of her baby boy's arrival, the Good American founder was seen brainstorming for a few names—and with that, viewers already have a hint of what the name will at least certainly start with.
Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Her and Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Style Moment

Watch: Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion. Kendall Jenner is taking a walk down memory lane with some of her best fashion moments. On Sept. 22, the Kardashians star, 26, went through 16 looks from 2007 to 2022 as part of Vogue's "Life in Photos" segment. While speaking about the stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana look she wore during her trip to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's May nuptials to Travis Barker, Kendall shared details about her matching look with boyfriend Devin Booker.
