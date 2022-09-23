Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Boston's Bobby Dalbec taking over designated hitting role on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will operate as Boston's designated hitter after J.D. Martinez was left on the bench against right-hander Domingo German. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Orlando Arcia starting Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Arcia is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Arcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Andres Gimenez sitting for Cleveland Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Gimenez is being replaced at second base by Tyler Freeman versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Will Brennan and Austin Hedges are also exiting the lineup. In 527 plate appearances this season,...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier are also joining the lineup. Our models project Massey for...
numberfire.com
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt in lineup Sunday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Bethancourt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Freeman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 437 plate appearances this season, Taylor has a .218 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
