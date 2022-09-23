ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

JC Post

Wanted Kansas man bit officer on the leg during arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a high-speed chase and violent arrest. Just before 2:30a.m. Sept. 14, sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 16th and Laurel in Independence, Kansas for 90mph in a posted 30mph zone, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
5NEWS

Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency

GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
GRAVETTE, AR
City
Quapaw, OK
City
Wayne, OK
City
Miami, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
kggfradio.com

Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges

Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
CHANUTE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike (I-44), about 4 miles west of Miami. Around 5:00 p.m., a 1998 Harley Davidson...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Ottawa police identify underage boy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel

MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist’s leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four...
MIAMI, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kggfradio.com

CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen

The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall

GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
GALENA, KS
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
