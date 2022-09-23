Read full article on original website
Seneca, Mo. man charged with Felony dealing drugs and Felon in possession of firearms
SENECA, Mo. — Earlier this month the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) and Newton County SRT served a search warrant at a Seneca, Mo. residence resulting in the arrest of a local man. ODET Commander Chad Allison states a narcotics search warrant was served Sept 9 at 16719 Condor...
Wanted Kansas man bit officer on the leg during arrest
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a high-speed chase and violent arrest. Just before 2:30a.m. Sept. 14, sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 16th and Laurel in Independence, Kansas for 90mph in a posted 30mph zone, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Former Gravette teacher pleads guilty to public indecency
GRAVETTE, Ark. — A former teacher from Gravette who was in prison for "touching students" in 2015 has pleaded guilty to public indecency. In 2015, Harry Almond pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to six years in prison for inappropriately touching students at his home in Bella Vista.
Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Missouri man in Crawford County
A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County.
Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges
Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Motorcyclist injured after jacket catches in back wheel in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KOAM) – A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on I-44 in Ottawa County Sunday evening. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was headed westbound about four miles west of Miami. Personal information about the driver has not been released, pending notification of family. Investigators...
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike (I-44), about 4 miles west of Miami. Around 5:00 p.m., a 1998 Harley Davidson...
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
Ottawa police identify underage boy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel
MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist’s leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen
The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall
GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
