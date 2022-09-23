Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
Trey Benson is building confidence, 'back to his old self'
TALLAHASSEE – The idea behind placing Trey Benson at kickoff returner to begin Florida State’s contest against Boston College was simple: Create a spark for him, and hope he does the same for the team in return. Coaches felt like Benson – who hadn't really seen significant action...
247Sports
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Column: Florida State is starting to feel Florida State-y, again
TALLAHASSEE -- An easy-going win over an FCS opponent. A dramatic win over an SEC program that probably didn’t have to be so dramatic. And a storybook comeback bid overcoming one significant injury after another to begin ACC play. Florida State’s 3-0 start had variety, no doubt. The ascension...
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
FSU Football returns to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week. FSU was...
Mike Norvell provides injury update on FSU WR Darion Williamson
Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday morning and provided an update on Florida State wide receiver Darion Williamson who left the Boston College game with an injury. It sounds like Norvell is hopeful Williamson will be available this coming week for FSU's ranked matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's victory over BC, QB Jordan Travis, 4-0 start, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State topped Boston College 44-14 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and outgained the Eagles by 295 yards. After the game, Mike Norvell spoke with the media to review the dominant performance. View the full presser below:
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida State announces uniform combination for Boston College
Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing against the Eagles.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at FSU-BC
TALLAHASSEE -- A look at the recruits at Florida State's game against Boston College on Saturday.
Pair of former Seminoles signed to NBA rosters
A pair of former Florida State men's basketball players have landed on NBA rosters in the past few days. On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed forward John Butler. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed guard Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy for both clubs, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
WALB 10
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against the Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept....
WCTV
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
thefamuanonline.com
Footman cashes in as a realtor
Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0