Tallahassee, FL

FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced

Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Pair of former Seminoles signed to NBA rosters

A pair of former Florida State men's basketball players have landed on NBA rosters in the past few days. On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they signed forward John Butler. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed guard Dwayne Bacon. Per team policy for both clubs, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.
Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against the Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept....
Footman cashes in as a realtor

Kyle Footman, a 25-year-old Tallahassee native and a recent Florida A&M University graduate, is making his mark on the city’s real estate industry. Footman, a public relations major, has always had an entrepreneurial bent. Footman recalls working long days alongside his father in sweltering Tallahassee heat, laying down concrete...
