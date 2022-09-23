ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Christine R. Klepser

Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children. Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield seeks evergreen donation for City Christmas Tree

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield. If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.
MANSFIELD, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Richland Academy of the Arts adds 5 new music instructors

MANSFIELD -- In an effort to expand program offerings and offer more arts opportunities to the community, Richland Academy of the Arts has hired five new instructors to its team. Private music lessons are available for a wide variety of instruments.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm

LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

American Heritage Days returns to South Park Oct. 1 & 2

MANSFIELD – The American Heritage Days Weekend returns Oct. 1 and 2 at South Park. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will feature reenactors depicting various aspects of 18th and 19th century life, including blacksmithing, open hearth cooking demonstrations, musket demonstrations, games and children’s activities. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress and answering questions from the public.
MANSFIELD, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe

Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
richlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Legs and heart: Crestview seniors lead Cougars past Lucas

OLIVESBURG -- Adison Reymer led with his legs. Owen Barker led with his heart. The end result Friday night was a 31-6 win for unbeaten Crestview over Lucas in a non-league clash of local small-school powers at Scott Bailey Field. GALLERY: Crestview knocks off Lucas, 31-6 Photos from Crestview's 31-6...
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEWARK, OH

