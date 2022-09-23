Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Trey Benson is building confidence, 'back to his old self'
TALLAHASSEE – The idea behind placing Trey Benson at kickoff returner to begin Florida State’s contest against Boston College was simple: Create a spark for him, and hope he does the same for the team in return. Coaches felt like Benson – who hadn't really seen significant action...
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Live Updates: Florida State 37 Boston College 7 (2Q)
Boston College (1-2) is on the road again for their third consecutive night game, this time in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles. The Eagles and Noles face off at 8:00pm on the ACC Network. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this...
