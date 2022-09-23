ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
Live Updates: Florida State 37 Boston College 7 (2Q)

Boston College (1-2) is on the road again for their third consecutive night game, this time in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles. The Eagles and Noles face off at 8:00pm on the ACC Network. WATCH | LISTEN | STATS. Follow along with live updates and analysis by refreshing this...
