Tallahassee, FL

Kickoff time, television update for FSU at NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday the kickoff time and television for Florida State at NC State on Saturday, October 8th. The game will be at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. If it is at 7:30 p.m., it will be on ABC. If it is at 8 p.m., it will be on ACC Network. Clemson at Boston College will have the other time slot not occupied by FSU.
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
Noles News: Football earns top 25 ranking, soccer soars past Clemson

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off an exciting blowout victory over the Boston College Eagles this past weekend and have made it over the hump and start the season off 4-0 for the first time in nearly seven years. Women’s soccer cruised past No. 17 Clemson Tigers and volleyball sputters against the Louisville Cardinals at home.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
FSU football vs. Boston College: How to watch and betting odds

FSU football will welcome Boston College to Doak Campbell Stadium for a primetime game Saturday night. The game is officially a sellout, and the atmosphere will be electric. The Noles look to begin their season 4-0 for the first time since 2015, a ton of recruits will be in attendance, and the Noles landed two important blue-chip commitments this week from Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams.
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
