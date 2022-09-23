Read full article on original website
Avatar's Rerelease Does Great in Theaters, Quelle Surprise
James Cameron’s Avatar came back to theaters this weekend, and it’s prompted no shortage of discussion about its impact (or lack thereof) on the greater cultural landscape. Whether or not you think that the first of five planned films left a mark on popular culture will have to wait for another day, because the re-release is currently busy re-confirming that yes, there’s very much still some interest in the science fantasy franchise.
The First Clip From Tim Burton's Wednesday Reveals an Old Friend Lending a Hand
Oh snap! This first clip from Wednesday has us very excited for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series, revealing his long-awaited take on The Addams Family. The show will follow Wedneday (Jenna Ortega) on her own mysterious journey as a student and proper goth sleuth at Nevermore Academy as supernatural occurences begin to haunt the school’s grounds.
The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 Bloopers Will Have You Feeling Footloose
The Umbrella Academy deals with serious issues—family drama, horrifying tragedies, impending apocalypses—but it’s at its heart a comic-book show, and it always tempers its approach with a sly sense of humor. A new blooper reel from season three showcases just how wacky things got behind the scenes for the Hargreeves siblings, not to mention their friends and foes.
Louise Fletcher, Star Trek's Kai Winn, Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, actor in works such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine passed away in her home in France on Friday. Per her son Andrew Bick, the 88-year-old actor died of natural causes. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1934, Fletcher began her...
Bones and All
Bones and All is a movie that defies easy categorization. It’s the latest film from Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria, who to date has quite the pristine reputation. It stars Timothée Chalamet, one of the biggest young stars on the planet. By those measures, you might think it’s an awards drama. It’s also a road-trip romance set in the 1980s which sounds like the description of a comedy or fantasy. Then, in addition, it’s about two cannibals filled with all the stomach-churning violence and gore to go with it. So, yes, it’s also a horror movie.
Shadow and Bone's Season 2 Sneak Peek Promises Even More Darkling Drama
Shadow and Bone, one of my favorite “no-thoughts, just-vibes” shows on Netflix, has finally dropped a season two sneak peek. The television adaption of the young adult series of the same name saw incredible success thanks to its approachable storytelling, charismatic leads, and exceptionally clever reworking of the original material.
James Earl Jones is Retiring from Darth Vader, But an AI Firm Owns His Voice
James Earl Jones has been Darth Vader since the original Star Wars all the way back in 1977. While the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker has been canonically dead since 1983, Jones has consistently reprised the role over the decades, including in 2016's Rogue One and the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series. But all great things must come to an end, Jones has quietly confirmed that he’s gearing up to retire from voicing the galaxy’s biggest drama queen.
Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU
Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
The Witcher Season 3 Gets a Release Window
The Witcher franchise is coming back with a vengeance! After some start-and-stop filming due to covid-19, we not only have The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year, but also The Witcher season three officially slated for release in 2023. During the last season, we saw Geralt desperately try to keep...
Scarlett Johansson reveals she and her husband Colin Jost named their son Cosmo after throwing 'a bunch of letters together'
Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she named her one-year-old son, Cosmo, after putting 'a bunch of letters together.'. The talented actress, 37, told the backstory and reaction to the name during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The beauty shares her son with husband, Colin Jost, 40, and...
Exclusive Clip “Graveyard Goofs” from Bugs Bunny's Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacula
The half-hour special, “Bugs Bunny's Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacula”. Streams Thursday, Sept. 29 on HBO Max.
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.
The Voice Recap: A New Frontrunner Raises the Roof Along With the Bar
In some ways, every season of The Voice is the same, right? Early on — and it never fails — we wind up picking a favorite or favorites, only for them to wind up getting cut by the end of the Live Playoffs (if not sooner). But I really don’t think that’s going to happen with the four-chair turn who especially dazzled Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello in Monday’s episode. The artist in question — the last one reviewed down below — is blessed with a voice that just doesn’t quit — maybe because it’s so mammoth...
Stranger Things
Stranger Things’ recent fourth season might have been epic in length, but it seems Netflix managed to edit a few things out—namely the bloopers in this reel of outtakes, several of which suggest that the actors on the show know that fans are eagerly anticipating seeing a blooper reel.
Shudder's Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror Entertains as Much as It Educates
Shudder documentary series Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror has only four episodes to dig into everything its title implies—so instead of a rapid-fire encyclopedia, it wisely aims to be more of a curated cross-section focusing on specific moments and trends in horror history. Impeccable editing and a diverse array of talking heads further elevate it above the usual clip-show fare.
Guillermo del Toro Shows Off the Masterful Puppeteering in His Pinocchio
It took 15 years for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to bring his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio to life. In Netflix’s new behind-the-scenes clip, the director invites us to geek out with him over the puppeteering mastery at work with his team in collaboration with Henson Studios. Del...
Ryan Coogler on Creating Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman
As the weeks until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grow shorter, the biggest question is what kind of film we’re getting in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. On a meta level, we know that it’ll be about the film’s characters reacting and coming to terms with the loss of their king, similar to how the real life cast and crew felt while making the film. But for those thinking that the current iteration of the November film will be some grand departure from the original film, director-writer Ryan Coogler said that isn’t really the case.
The Witcher Prequel Blood Origin Releases This Christmas
Elven Michelle Yeoh will be the gift worth opening from under the tree this year. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin—a prequel series about the calamity known as the “Conjunction of the Spheres” that gave rise to the world of the Continent seen in Andrzej Sapkowski’s smash-hit fantasy world—will debut on Christmas Day this year, just in case you planned on doing anything other than sitting in front of a TV for several hours.
Final Destination 6
Towards the start of the year, news broke that New Line Cinema was aiming to bring back the Final Destination franchise with a new installment, since it’s been over a decade since the fifth film. After much searching, the film has finally found its directors in Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. The duo are responsible for the 2018 film Freaks, which you may recall that we really liked, and they got the job for the new Final Destination flick by having a moment that probably wouldn’t be out of place in one of the films.
Blood Relatives
If you’ve ever wanted to watch a horror movie that also feels like a warm hug, you should. . Writer, director, and star Noah Segan (Looper, Knives Out) plays a vampire named Francis who thinks he’s the coolest guy ever. He wears a leather jacket, drives an old muscle car, traverses America, and occasionally murders people by sucking the blood out of their bodies.
