Man allegedly impersonating law enforcement at Marshall County bars held on $100k bond
A man has been charged with posing as a law enforcement officer at local bars and nightclubs in Marshall County.
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office holds firearms safety course
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office held a Citizens Firearms Safety Course on Saturday afternoon.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
1 arrested in Lincoln County mail theft investigation
One person has been arrested following an investigation into recent mail theft in Lincoln County, according to local authorities.
Huntsville woman charged with murder in Sunday shooting
One woman has been arrested and charged with murder as the result of a recent death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County is increasing security at the county jail. It’s to help keep inmates and officers extra safe. Blount County’s inmate registry list is constantly updating with inmates from all over the state booking in and out. Now, Sheriff Mark Moon said they have new technology to make sure everyone in the jail stays safe.
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
