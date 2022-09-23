Read full article on original website
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
