Active killer training planned for Saturday at SC4

By Liz Shepard, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
Area law enforcement and rescue crews will participate in an active killer training scenario Saturday at St. Clair County Community College, 323 Erie St., Port Huron.

"While the training is taking place citizens will see a large contingent of first responder vehicles and personnel at this location," the Port Huron Police Department said in a press release. "Agencies participating in the training are: Port Huron Police Department, Port Huron Fire Department, Marysville Police Department, Tri-Hospital EMS, Central Dispatch Authority, St. Clair County Community College Security Personnel, and St. Clair County Homeland Security & Emergency Management."

The training is made possible through a $27,871 grant through the the Office of Community Policing Services awarded to the Port Huron Police Department in October 2021. The federal funds are awarded over two years and required a local match of $9,291.

"Training will provide first responders with information on how to respond, quickly engage the killer, stop the threat, tactical first aid, working with Fire and EMS to quickly provide first aid when the scene has been stabilized, scene security, incident command, and more," the press release states. "The Port Huron Police Department believes the safety or our students and faculty in our school district and community college is a critical priority. Recent improvements such as the implementation of the School and College Resource Officer program and our department’s Active Assailant Response Training (A.A.R.T.) initiative are examples of our commitment to keeping our schools and college safe. A key piece to school safety and protecting lives at our schools and college is first responder training and practice in modern active killer response techniques."

