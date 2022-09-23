ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Not Just Obesity: Everyone May Have a 'Fat Threshold' for Type 2 Diabetes

By Denise Mann
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hqwb8_0i7jd2Fg00

FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you are one of the millions of people with type 2 diabetes , losing weight can help reverse the blood sugar disease even if you aren’t overweight or obese, new research reveals.

Here's the proof: 70% of people with type 2 diabetes who were a normal weight during the study went into remission after they lost roughly 10% of their body weight.

Type 2 diabetes is the form of the disease most closely tied to obesity, yet around 15% of patients aren't overweight or obese. They may, however, be pushing their personal "fat threshold."

“Everyone has a level at which they can no longer store fat safely inside the body — that is determined by genes,” said study author Dr. Roy Taylor, a professor of medicine and metabolism at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

“If you can’t store more fat under your skin, the fat spills over and starts building up inside the liver,” he explained. When this happens, too much fat goes to the rest of the body, including the pancreas . Insulin-producing cells in the pancreas then stop working correctly, triggering diabetes.

“Type 2 diabetes happens to those who are susceptible, but only when they have become too heavy for their own body,” Taylor noted.

No test can say "you have exceeded your personal fat threshold" yet, but some blood markers of stress in fat may one day prove to be a reliable way to measure that threshold, he added.

For the study, 20 people with diabetes who weren’t overweight or obese ate 800 calories a day (from low-calorie soups and shakes and non-starchy vegetables) for two to four weeks. They did these three times, with each cycle followed by four to six weeks of weight maintenance.

They lost about 10.7% of their weight overall, and kept it off for six months to a year.

Fourteen people achieved diabetes remission, based on their HbA1c levels . This provides a snapshot of average blood glucose levels over several weeks. Folks in remission no longer needed to take diabetes medication.

This mirrors what is seen among people with type 2 diabetes who are overweight or obese and lose weight, Taylor said.

MRI scans showed declines of fat inside the liver and pancreas that were in line with what is seen in people without diabetes. Specifically, fat in the pancreas fell from an average of 5.8% to 4.3% among people with diabetes, and the activity of the insulin-producing cells returned to normal.

It doesn’t take much extra fat to thwart the activity of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. “You only need an extra half gram of fat in the pancreas to prevent normal insulin production,” Taylor said.

“Regardless of body mass index [ BMI ], people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have more fat inside the body than they can cope with,” he said. “There is a good chance of remission if they can lose around 10% of their starting weight.”

The study was presented this week at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Stockholm. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The relationship between obesity and diabetes is consistent and strong, said Dr. Scott Kahan, director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness, in Washington, D.C.

“Even exceedingly small amounts of weight gain or excess weight can increase the risk for type 2 diabetes significantly — even in people who are relatively thin," Kahan noted.

The good news is that small weight losses, often on the order of just a few pounds, can improve blood sugar control and diabetes risk.

“This study further supports the importance of weight management for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, and strongly suggests that weight management guidance, support and intervention will likely be valuable even in persons with only small amounts of excess weight,” Kahan said.

More information

The American Diabetes Association provides tips on how to lose weight if you have diabetes .

SOURCES: Roy Taylor, MD, professor, medicine and metabolism, Newcastle University, Newcastle, U.K.; Scott Kahan, MD, director, National Center for Weight and Wellness, Washington, D.C.; European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting, Sept. 19-23, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Management#Linus Diabetes#Type 2 Diabetes#Fat People#Senior Health#General Health#Healthday#Newcastle University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy