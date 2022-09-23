Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
wcbi.com
Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today. Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. No update has been posted...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Man Killed in I-85 Crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near the Bell Road overpass on Friday. Police say 44-year-old Burtish Quarles of Montgomery was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler at around 10:46AM.
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
alabamanews.net
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Montgomery last week, police said. Maurion Hinson, 20, pf Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, Montgomery police said. Hinson is suspected of fatally shooting...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on Interstate 85
Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery. The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side. Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a...
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
alabamanews.net
Hayneville Man Killed in Lowndes County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a head-on crash in Lowndes County that killed a Hayneville man. State troopers say 74-year-old Jerry Thornton was killed when his car hit a pickup truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by 69-year-old William Bryant, Jr. of Pine Apple. The wreck happened at about...
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody
CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
Alabama prison system reports work stoppage after group calls for inmate strike
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it has received reports of inmate work stoppages at all the major prisons in the state after a prison reform organization called for a strike. The organization Both Sides of the Wall called for the strike beginning this morning as a protest of conditions...
alabamanews.net
Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality
The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.
Comments / 1