ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Winona shooting suspect arrested in Montgomery County, Ala.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend was arrested after a day on the run. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page says 53-year-old Willie Richardson was arrested today. Deputies say the shooting happened early Sunday morning. No update has been posted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Autauga County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prattville, AL
Prattville, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Autauga County, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man arrested in homicide on Woodley Circle

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this month. Police have charged 20-year-old Maurion Hinson, of Montgomery, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston, of Montgomery. Gholston was found shot to death on Thursday, September 15 just after midnight in the 6000...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers provides advice to hit-and-run victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes. Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alabama News Network
Alabama Now

Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns

An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
ECLECTIC, AL
WSFA

Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on Interstate 85

Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery. The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side. Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say

A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Hayneville Man Killed in Lowndes County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a head-on crash in Lowndes County that killed a Hayneville man. State troopers say 74-year-old Jerry Thornton was killed when his car hit a pickup truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by 69-year-old William Bryant, Jr. of Pine Apple. The wreck happened at about...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality

The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy