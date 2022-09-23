COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO