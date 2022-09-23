ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide

DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
9News

Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man injured in Commerce City shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Greeley double homicide arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
GREELEY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
AURORA, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

