Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant WeekNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theftDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Fundraiser for Arvada Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call
ARVADA, Colo. — A fundraiser will be held for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call. The fundraiser will be held at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. The event is...
2 men sentenced to life in prison for Denver double homicide
DENVER — Two men were each sentenced to two life sentences for a double homicide that occured in April of last year. Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23, were charged in the fatal shootings of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22, and David Lara, 59. Police responded to the shooting at...
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
9News
Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
2 arrested on suspicion of murdering Aurora man
The Aurora Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a shooting the left a 39-year-old man dead.
Man injured in Commerce City shooting
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
Suspect in Greeley double homicide arrested in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Parents recognized Thornton abduction suspect, reported him to police
The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
Community members ask questions of Aurora police chief candidates
AURORA, Colo. — Tuesday night, community members in Aurora had a chance to ask questions to the two finalists up for the police chief job. Leaders of the state’s most diverse city will choose between two white men for the job. This meet and greet is part of...
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Child custody dispute led to shooting of Arvada officer, affidavit says
ARVADA, Colo. — The fatal shooting of an Arvada Police officer this month started with a custody dispute between the suspect and the mother of his children that led to a family fight in the street outside the suspect's apartment, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. According...
Uncle accused of killing 4-year-old nephew with ax found not guilty by reason of insanity
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who was charged in the 2017 killing of his 4-year-old nephew was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS). Emanuel Doll, now 30, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder-victim...
Memorial service for Clear Creek County Undersheriff to be held Saturday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven days after passing away in his home, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St....
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
9News
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
