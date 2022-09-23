Read full article on original website
ABC 7 Chicago
History-making female Chicago high school football coaches honored
Two history-making female high school football coaches were honored Monday.
Official Who Blew Call in Cal-Notre Dame Game Was Not Suspended
In fact that ACC ref worked the Notre Dame game this past weekend, altering the previous report
Pac-12 Football Notes: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Bo Nix, Jaydn Ott, DTR shine. USC wins ugly. ACC apologizes (privately) about officiating error. Colorado, Karl Dorrell sink further.
