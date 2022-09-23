Log truck crashed into home in Fort Payne
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking people to avoid the area after a log truck crashed into a home on Tyler Avenue near 3rd Street on Friday.
The logs appear to have rolled into the home, causing a lot of damage. The woman who lives in the home was reportedly not home at the time. News 19 is working to contact her.
DeKalb County EMA director Anthony Clifton said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
The road is closed while people work to clear the debris.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers and Fort Payne police officers were called to the scene to help. A crane has been sent for to pick up the large logs.
