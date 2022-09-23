ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Log truck crashed into home in Fort Payne

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking people to avoid the area after a log truck crashed into a home on Tyler Avenue near 3rd Street on Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ7Oy_0i7jcRsj00
    (Photo: News 19)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVke3_0i7jcRsj00
    (Photo: News 19)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLpEG_0i7jcRsj00
    (Photo: News 19)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JmPb_0i7jcRsj00
    (Photo: DeKalb County EMA)

The logs appear to have rolled into the home, causing a lot of damage. The woman who lives in the home was reportedly not home at the time. News 19 is working to contact her.

DeKalb County EMA director Anthony Clifton said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻

The road is closed while people work to clear the debris.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers and Fort Payne police officers were called to the scene to help. A crane has been sent for to pick up the large logs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Fort Payne, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ema#Nexstar Media Inc
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/19/22 to 09/25/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/19/22 to 09/25/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 918 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 32 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 127 traffic stops, and 32 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued

Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AL.com

Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday, September 25th

Mary Smith, Age 49 of Cedar Bluff, charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gary Smith, Age 47 of Gaylesville, charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Appear on Charges of Driving While License Revoked.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Pedestrian fatally struck along Shallowford Rd.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon. Police got a call at close to 12:30 saying a man was hit in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. When officers got there, the man was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy