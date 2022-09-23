ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TX

1 dead in officer-involved shooting on US 287

CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic delays continue in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as an investigation into a fatal shooting that involved multiple law enforcement continues. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved...
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
Texoma's Homepage

Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
newschannel6now.com

Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
