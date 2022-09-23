Read full article on original website
2,000 potentially lethal fentanyl doses seized in Wichita Falls traffic stop
According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. According to police, they had 2,000 times that amount.
Victim wanted charge dropped but former deputy trial goes forward
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording. Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s […]
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on US 287
CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic delays continue in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as an investigation into a fatal shooting that involved multiple law enforcement continues. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved...
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Traffic stops lead to fentanyl arrests
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops led to three drug-related arrests this week. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Sept. 19 around 7:30 p.m. on Scott Avenue near Galveston Street, according to court documents. The driver was identified as Robert Edward James, while the passenger was identified as Jennifer Mae Saffel.
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
Local bondsman arrested for second time in 4 weeks
This latest arrest comes exactly four weeks after the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds was arrested for allegedly lying to a Texas Ranger about the location of his girlfriend who had outstanding warrants.
