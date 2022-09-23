WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording. Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s […]

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO