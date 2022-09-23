ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming.

Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August.

When games air nationally, it also means other networks can’t do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team’s regional networks.

Fans can access both games Friday night on Apple TV+ for free and without the need for a subscription. The Apple TV app is on all Apple devices and can also be accessed on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable boxes.

This is the first season of Apple’s deal with Major League Baseball, which is part of a trend of leagues partnering with streaming platforms for a package of games.

Judge is at 60 homers as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. His next homer would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

Pujols’ St. Louis Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols needs two to become the fourth player to reach the 700 home run milestone, but has not gone deep in his last six games.

Pujols played most of last season with the Dodgers after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Of the 12 homers he hit for the Dodgers last season, eight came at Dodger Stadium.

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast

The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty. Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.
MLB Network host absolutely nailed his stunning Albert Pujols prediction

Greg Asminger of MLB Network shall henceforth be known as Nostradamus. Albert Pujols made history on Friday night when he belted the 700th home run of his career. The 42-year-old became just the fourth player in MLB history to hit that mark. Most people were skeptical that Pujols would get to 700 with the way he has fallen off in recent years, but he has gone on an absolute tear this season. Asminger is one of the few who can say he saw it coming. Not only that, but the analyst predicted exactly when Pujols would reach the 700-homer milestone.
