ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will return to an application Tuesday that would put a Harmons grocery store in the Outlets Park City. Harmons is a supermarket chain based in West Valley City that has several locations across the state. Representatives of the company have argued that the new location at the Outlets would give life to an area that is seeing declining visitorship, thanks to the rise of online shopping.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Heber City, UT
Government
City
Heber City, UT
KPCW

Wildfire risk is a reality in Park City–community input is needed

Park City Municipal is looking for resident input as it enters into the next phase of its Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. The plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2021, establishes wildfire planning and mitigation efforts. The plan is now in the risk assessment stage, which looks to examine local hazards and identify certain areas of the city that are at high risk of wildfire.
PARK CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan

Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde to step down next month

Summit County Council member Doug Clyde says he’s planning to vacate his term on the council two years early – but hasn’t decided yet just when that will be. Doug Clyde was first elected to the Summit County Council in 2016. Prior to that he served on the East Side planning commission. He says he’s been mulling the decision to vacate the seat before his term ends for some time but decided now is the right time.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Utah Valley University#Computer Lab#Wasatch County Library#The Utah State Library
KPCW

North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup

North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
KPCW

Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey

The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse. In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Employee shortages cause trash troubles at Lehi schools

As the new school year begins, a common sight for Alpine School District students and teachers at several Lehi schools has been mountains of black plastic garbage bags spilling out of school dumpsters, which are usually kept neat and emptied frequently. However, in recent weeks, school officials have seen these formerly well-maintained bins overflowing with trash.
LEHI, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy