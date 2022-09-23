Read full article on original website
Park City and Summit County leaders to discuss sustainable tourism plan, park & ride in joint meeting
The Park City Council and Summit County Council are meeting jointly on Tuesday. They will see a presentation from the chamber of commerce on their new sustainable tourism plan. The chamber’s plan has been a long time coming, and local officials will see a polished version Tuesday. The final...
Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will return to an application Tuesday that would put a Harmons grocery store in the Outlets Park City. Harmons is a supermarket chain based in West Valley City that has several locations across the state. Representatives of the company have argued that the new location at the Outlets would give life to an area that is seeing declining visitorship, thanks to the rise of online shopping.
Contracts are up for renewal for Silly Sunday Market and Kimball Arts Festival in Park City
Popular Main Street summer events’ contracts expire this month. A survey is available for the community to voice opinions about the Silly Sunday Market and the Kimball Arts Festival. The Silly Sunday market had its last day of the season over the weekend and the car free event caused...
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
Wildfire risk is a reality in Park City–community input is needed
Park City Municipal is looking for resident input as it enters into the next phase of its Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. The plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2021, establishes wildfire planning and mitigation efforts. The plan is now in the risk assessment stage, which looks to examine local hazards and identify certain areas of the city that are at high risk of wildfire.
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde to step down next month
Summit County Council member Doug Clyde says he’s planning to vacate his term on the council two years early – but hasn’t decided yet just when that will be. Doug Clyde was first elected to the Summit County Council in 2016. Prior to that he served on the East Side planning commission. He says he’s been mulling the decision to vacate the seat before his term ends for some time but decided now is the right time.
North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup
North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
Ogden movie theater workers go on strike, citing safety and security concerns
About a dozen employees at the Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden are going on strike, citing safety and security concerns after a recent break-in at the business earlier this week.
Park City School Board challenges the constitutionality of state book ban policy
Tuesday's Park City School Board meeting drew a crowd of parents and teachers commenting on a new state policy that would establish a process for banning books in the classroom. It was a standing room only. A half dozen people gave public comments opposing the policy that would allow parents...
Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey
The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse. In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns...
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students. Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
Summit County Council approves plan that could lead to Kimball Junction development
As required by state lawmakers, the Summit County Council approved affordable housing plans for the Snyderville Basin and East Side on Monday. It could force Kimball Junction to allow high density development. The housing plan is a new requirement for counties that came out of the massive House Bill 462,...
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
Employee shortages cause trash troubles at Lehi schools
As the new school year begins, a common sight for Alpine School District students and teachers at several Lehi schools has been mountains of black plastic garbage bags spilling out of school dumpsters, which are usually kept neat and emptied frequently. However, in recent weeks, school officials have seen these formerly well-maintained bins overflowing with trash.
